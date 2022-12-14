A majority of Arsenal fans prefer Martinelli up top over Nketiah

Would you prefer Eddie Nketiah to replace Gabriel Jesus instead of Gabriel Martinelli? This is a question that was posed to some Arsenal fans and the answers might shock you.
The Gunners have lost Jesus for an extended period, which naturally should make Nketiah their main man in attack after he spent much of the season on the bench.
Arsenal could decide to sign another striker, but that is unlikely now, with the Gunners hopeful they can use what they have until this season finishes.
The Sun ran a poll and asked Arsenal fans if they want Nketiah as their new target man or prefer Martinelli to play that role, with Emile Smith Rowe replacing the Brazilian on the left.
They report that 56% of the respondents prefer to have Martinelli up top and Smith Rowe on the left.
Just Arsenal Opinion
The return of Smith Rowe to full fitness means Mikel Arteta is spoilt for choice now and he can be tactically flexible in his selection.
Nketiah and Martinelli are top attackers and we expect either of them to do well, but we might have to change our system a little to accommodate Smith Rowe if he is in top shape and proves in training that he deserves to play.
Mikel Arteta discusses our improving youngsters, Ben White, Xhaka and returning World Cup players and, of course, the transfer window
I’m not convinced – it was a while ago, but i thought ESR looked more promising as a false 9 than martinelli did as a centre forward. That is based on one game for ESR and probably only a couple for martinelli, though. Can’t see us not going with Eddie – it’s up to him to perform well and keep his place after that, otherwise we’ll be forced to try something.
Would rather get in a loan deal For an experienced striker ,Martinelli as been our best player this season IMO so to move him around now would be silly .
Eddie for me isn’t good enough so if Jesus is out for 2-3 months then I would go with my first sentence
Mikel Arteta is, in your weird opinion, spoilt for choice.
WHAT PLANET IS JA OPINION ON, FOR GODS SAKE!!
We have a talented squad but with NO depth at all. JA opinion is talking nonsense!
How many Arsenal fans have top-level coaching badges?
The answer to that would be about the same number as are worth listening to on this question then.
The club pays a manager with top coaching qualifications for a reason: so that he can make these decisions.
But they have opinions and that is what the question was about, not their coaching abilities. Or maybe no articles should be written or answered because hardly any Arsenal fans have coaching badges, so shouldn’t answer because they are not qualified.
Eddie is the natural fit, he hasn’t really fail, why complicate things
The first question is, who is the better player? Well that is Martinelli, without doubt. The second question is who is the better striker? I dont think truthfully we know but most would go for Martinelli. Me, i would get a striker in to replace Jesus.
