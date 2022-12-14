A majority of Arsenal fans prefer Martinelli up top over Nketiah

Would you prefer Eddie Nketiah to replace Gabriel Jesus instead of Gabriel Martinelli? This is a question that was posed to some Arsenal fans and the answers might shock you.

The Gunners have lost Jesus for an extended period, which naturally should make Nketiah their main man in attack after he spent much of the season on the bench.

Arsenal could decide to sign another striker, but that is unlikely now, with the Gunners hopeful they can use what they have until this season finishes.

The Sun ran a poll and asked Arsenal fans if they want Nketiah as their new target man or prefer Martinelli to play that role, with Emile Smith Rowe replacing the Brazilian on the left.

They report that 56% of the respondents prefer to have Martinelli up top and Smith Rowe on the left.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The return of Smith Rowe to full fitness means Mikel Arteta is spoilt for choice now and he can be tactically flexible in his selection.

Nketiah and Martinelli are top attackers and we expect either of them to do well, but we might have to change our system a little to accommodate Smith Rowe if he is in top shape and proves in training that he deserves to play.

———————————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta discusses our improving youngsters, Ben White, Xhaka and returning World Cup players and, of course, the transfer window

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids