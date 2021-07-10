Arsenal fans react to All or Nothing announcement

After the deals of Ben White and Albert Sambi Lokonga reached advanced stages, it was the news of Arsenal’s involvement in Amazon’s All or Nothing documentary that trended on social media.

Fans were naturally excited to read the news and will be looking forward to 2022, when the series will be out exclusively on Amazon Prime.

Here’s how the Gunners community reacted:

All this time we thought Edu was trying to sign Locatelli and Maddison, but really he has been working on getting us on Amazon prime 😂😭 — Av (@aviv_lavi) July 9, 2021

Only to find out it was about Arsenal’s ‘All Or Nothing’ documentary pic.twitter.com/r7rV2FpR9g — Jacey🦋🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@jxcey01) July 9, 2021

Arteta in the documentary when Holding makes one successful tackle but concedes 3 pic.twitter.com/3wdcVpFWOZ — Mg🥶 (@AFC_mgg) July 9, 2021

1 minute into the first episode… pic.twitter.com/qhEKYoegEw — LacaZte. (@LacaZte) July 9, 2021

Fast forward the all or Nothing documentary to that part where Aubameyang arrives late in training screaming "sweg!! Sweg!! Sweg!!" 😂😂 — WelBeast (@WelBeast) July 9, 2021

Fofty:i cant wait to start filming😆😂😂

Arteta:Pack your backs, you're off to Brighton

Laca:Why is man doing this?

Arteta:You're off to Lyon

Auba:Sweg sweg🤣🤣🤣

Arteta:You're no longer captain

Willian:Hello

Arteta:You're the new captain

Willy Aubameyang:🤣🤣🤣

Arteta:go away😡 https://t.co/Zp11DdjWdf — Harry (@RunReissRun) July 9, 2021

While some fans are apprehensive about the idea, others are clearly excited and have shown that on social media. Tottenham pocketed around 10 million for their documentary series, and it is unknown how much Arsenal will earn from it.

With the fanbase that Arsenal have as compared to Sp*rs all over the globe, one will definitely assume it should be way more than that.

Most importantly, we will get to see what really happens inside the club, something the fans have been crying out for several years. Even though it will be filtered out and the club will obviously try to look good, a documentary series on the club we love will be immense, to say the least.

Yash Bisht