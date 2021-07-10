Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Arsenal fans react to All or Nothing announcement

After the deals of Ben White and Albert Sambi Lokonga reached advanced stages, it was the news of Arsenal’s involvement in Amazon’s All or Nothing documentary that trended on social media.

Fans were naturally excited to read the news and will be looking forward to 2022, when the series will be out exclusively on Amazon Prime.

Here’s how the Gunners community reacted:

 

While some fans are apprehensive about the idea, others are clearly excited and have shown that on social media. Tottenham pocketed around 10 million for their documentary series, and it is unknown how much Arsenal will earn from it.

With the fanbase that Arsenal have as compared to Sp*rs all over the globe, one will definitely assume it should be way more than that.

Most importantly, we will get to see what really happens inside the club, something the fans have been crying out for several years. Even though it will be filtered out and the club will obviously try to look good, a documentary series on the club we love will be immense, to say the least.

  1. SueP says:
    July 10, 2021 at 8:19 am

    R.I.P. Paul Mariner
    Didn’t remember that he had played so much for England

    Reply

