Arsenal fans react to Declan Rice’s title race comments

Declan Rice of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's fifth goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Arsenal FC (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Declan Rice remains confident that Arsenal can overtake Liverpool and win the Premier League title if they focus on their own business.

Liverpool have looked unstoppable this season as they aim to secure the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s first season as their manager. The Reds are one of the top clubs in the world, and they continue to show that they are more than capable of finishing this term at the top of the table.

Despite their impressive form, Liverpool have not had a perfect campaign, and Arsenal have failed to take advantage each time they slip up. However, with many games still to play, Rice remains optimistic that Arsenal can close the gap and claim the title.

Speaking recently, Rice said:

“We can only keep believing in what we believe in and keep working on what we are working on and have full trust in the manager and our players and everyone around us that we can achieve great things, it’s just down to us to get that over the line.”

A report on Football Insider suggests that Rice’s comments have raised hope among Arsenal fans, who believe the players have the right mindset to overtake Liverpool and become champions.

On their return from Dubai, Arsenal could go on a winning run that puts them in the driving seat as the season progresses. Rice’s belief in the squad and their collective ambition to succeed could provide the boost they need to make a strong push for the title in the final stretch.

Arsenal know they must focus on their own performances, with Rice’s words serving as a reminder that success depends entirely on their ability to get results. Hopefully, their efforts will be enough to secure the Premier League crown.