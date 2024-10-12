Arsenal fans react to losing Saka to a fresh injury

Arsenal fans have more reasons to worry this season after Bukayo Saka left the England national team camp due to an injury.

The attacker was substituted during the match against Greece after appearing to experience discomfort, and he has now returned to Arsenal.

The Gunners are anxiously awaiting updates on the severity of his injury and when he might be fit to play again.

Already dealing with the absence of Martin Odegaard, losing Saka as well would be a significant setback.

Following the confirmation that Saka will spend the rest of the international break back at Arsenal, Football Insider reports that some Gunners supporters are devastated by the news.

Fans are concerned that Saka may become the next key player to miss several weeks of action, joining Odegaard on the sidelines.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is sad that we may have lost Saka for some time, but hopefully, that is not the case because we do not have a good replacement for the attacker.

Saka is a reliable player, and we have not worried much about having an alternative. This decision would be tested now if he misses some weeks because of injury.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…