Arsenal fans react to pundit’s claims over Saka getting into Man City team

Bukayo Saka has been in terrific form this season and is arguably England’s most exciting winger.

The Arsenal vice-captain has stepped up on and off the pitch in the absence of the injured Martin Odegaard, helping the team continue to win as if the Norwegian were still playing.

Saka becomes increasingly influential whenever he takes the field, and he is among the best players in the Premier League.

However, Ally McCoist recently stated on Talk Sport that he does not consider Saka to be world-class at the moment and believes the attacker would not make it into the Manchester City squad.

Despite his success at both the club and international levels with England, McCoist’s remarks suggest he isn’t a fan of Saka, which has drawn the ire of Arsenal supporters.

According to a report from Football Insider, Gunners fans were shocked by his comments and expressed their disagreement with the pundit on social media. Many criticized him for his lack of knowledge about the game, asserting that Saka would undoubtedly be an asset for City.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is a surprise that McCoist would say Saka cannot start at City, suggesting Savinho would bench the attacker.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…