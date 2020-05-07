“Peak Sol Campbell” – These Arsenal fans react to Gunners legend spreading coronavirus conspiracy theory

Sol Campbell has disappointed some fans with his tweet.

Many Arsenal fans are disappointed to see legendary former Gunners defender Sol Campbell seeming to spread a popular coronavirus conspiracy theory on Twitter.

See below as the former England international posted a genuinely concerning story about black people being as much as four times more likely to die from COVID-19 than white people, but captioned it with the suggestion that this virus might have been designed…

There is no evidence for this claim, as explained by the New Scientist and others, with the virus looking likely to have originated in bats.

Still, Campbell seems to be questioning if someone might have deliberately made this virus to target certain demographics.

Arsenal fans will no doubt always love Campbell for his years of great service to the club, and tweets like this probably won’t change that, but it seems many have not reacted well to the former centre-back engaging in weird conspiracy theories…

Sol Campbell has just gone peak Sol Campbell. Jesus, what a mess. — Be Well (@SkipperAFC) May 7, 2020

Sol, mate. — Humans of the Arsenal (@humansofarsenal) May 7, 2020

Don't be that guy, Sol… — Pat Rice's left peg (@_Deaghn) May 7, 2020