Arsenal fans react to starting XI v Leicester City and they not happy with one player included

The Arsenal starting XI has been announced and generally speaking it has been well received, however, there is one name that is not popular among the fan base and that is Hector Bellerin.

The Spaniard has come in for a lot of stick in recent weeks with many fans preferring him to be left out of the team, among the complaints are that he is too slow and cannot cross the ball.

Rumours have already started about his future with just yesterday the Sun reporting that Juventus, PSG and Bayern Munich all interested in signing him.

The 25 was once a great left-back flying up and down the wing but he is not the same player he was following a string of injuries.

He is actually getting better known for his off fieldwork which includes planting 3000 trees every time Arsenal win a game, which he has started doing as reported by the Mail and the occasional modelling.

Anyway, here is a sample of some of the reaction to his inclusion in the team to face Leicester City this evening.

Why Bellerin. AMN bossed it last game — AubaLacaPepe (@iAkashPatil) July 7, 2020

Bellerin 🤢🤢 — William 🔴⚪️🇮🇪 (@William38420224) July 7, 2020

How does bellerin make into this XI 😭 — Adam Najib Adam (@_abba_1) July 7, 2020

Bellerin 🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨 — Shimz 🕉️ (@ShimzAFC) July 7, 2020