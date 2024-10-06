Arsenal fans reduced Aaron Ramsdale to tears yesterday

Aaron Ramsdale knows Arsenal fans still love him, and the only reason he left the club was because Mikel Arteta changed the team’s starting goalkeeper.

Ramsdale was a well-liked figure at Arsenal, and many supporters initially called for him to be reinstated as the first choice after David Raya’s arrival.

Raya had to work hard to win over the Gooners, and Ramsdale eventually departed during the last transfer window.

He is now aiming to rebuild his career at Southampton, who visited the Emirates yesterday.

As expected, Arsenal won the match, but before the game, Gooners showed their affection for their former number one.

According to The Sun, while Ramsdale was warming up for the match, Arsenal fans gave him a round of applause, a gesture that left him in tears on the pitch.

Ramsdale will never forget that moment, as it finally gave him the farewell he never truly received when he left the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It was good to have Ramsdale back at the Emirates yesterday, and we showed him that we appreciated the times we spent together and how he helped us.

He deserves to play regularly, and we wish him a successful spell at Southampton. Hopefully, they will not be relegated this season.

ADMIN COMMENT

