Arsenal fans seem to have forgotten that we already have a brilliant squad

Riccardo Calafiori is the only new addition to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team, as David Raya was already there, and his permanent contract simply improves his situation at the club. Though a deal for Mikel Merino is likely, Arsenal’s transfer window appears to be a silent one.

I’m not defending the Gunners for not going out and getting deals done, but don’t you think the lack of action in the window has caused some Arsenal fans to forget how brilliant Arteta’s team was last season?

After a disappointing end to last season, in which we lost the title chase on the final day by just 2 points, the North Londoners needed to take advantage of this summer transfer window to add quality to the club.

However, despite our need to recruit, the transfer market remains stagnant, making it more challenging to find the quality of players the team requires. For example, after missing out on Benjamin Sesko, it has been difficult to find the ideal striker for the Gunners’ attack, even if they desperately want one.

With the signings of Calafiori and (hopefully) Merino, Arsenal have improved their quality since last season. This improvement is significant because this summer’s transfer window has allowed us to add to a young, 89-point team that is still improving. Therefore, even if this summer’s business concludes with the addition of Calafiori, Merino, and hopefully a forward, Arsenal still has the potential to excel next season without overspending on marquee deals this summer.

