Arsenal fans send a message to the club over struggling attacker

Arsenal fans have grown increasingly frustrated with Gabriel Martinelli’s performances this season, as the Brazilian winger continues to struggle for form. Once considered one of the brightest attacking prospects in the Premier League, Martinelli now finds himself under scrutiny due to his inability to deliver consistent contributions in the final third.

Entrusted as Arsenal’s first-choice left winger, Martinelli has failed to live up to expectations. Despite playing alongside some of the finest creative players in the league, the Brazilian has been unable to score regularly or make decisive contributions in attack. Even his decision-making has come into question, as he often fails to pick the right pass or take advantage of promising situations.

This sharp decline has left fans wondering whether Martinelli still has what it takes to be a key figure for a title-chasing side. His performances pale in comparison to Bukayo Saka, Arsenal’s star on the right wing. Saka continues to be the team’s most reliable attacking outlet, delivering top-notch displays and producing goals and assists whenever called upon. The England international has become the go-to player for his teammates, a stark contrast to Martinelli’s struggles on the opposite flank.

In Arsenal’s recent match against Everton, Martinelli had a clear opportunity to make a difference but showcased the same flaws that have plagued him all season. Positioned in an ideal spot to cut the ball back to a teammate, the Brazilian opted to shoot instead, only to miss the target. It was a clear example of his poor decision-making, which further fuelled fans’ frustrations.

According to Football Insider, many Arsenal supporters have now reached their breaking point. The report claims that fans are calling for the club to consider selling Martinelli, believing that his continued presence in the team could hinder Arsenal’s ability to compete for trophies.

While Martinelli’s decline may come as a surprise, his current form is not good enough for a team with title aspirations. Arsenal’s ambitions require every player to contribute consistently, and the Brazilian winger has been unable to meet that standard.

If Arsenal are serious about winning silverware, tough decisions may need to be made. Dropping Martinelli from the starting lineup—or even selling him—could be a necessary step toward maintaining the team’s competitive edge. Whether or not Arsenal will act on these growing concerns remains to be seen, but Martinelli must find his form quickly if he hopes to silence his critics and retain his place in the squad.