Arsenal fans set their sights on getting rid of the toxic Kroenkes

The protests are great, but Arsenal won’t be sold so easily. by Konstantin Mitov
Welcome Lovely Arsenal people. Lots of events have happened around Arsenal, mostly for the wrong reasons, but after spending a few days in Zagreb and seeing the Dynamo fan store and remembering how Spurs were dumped out, than seeing them lose the Carabao cup final, my footballing mood has slightly improved.
The news that Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek showed interest in buying Arsenal are good, but the rumours of an incoming bid sound more like click bait than anything else. Valued at around 3.4 billion pounds, he will need partners to prepare a bid that has any chance to intrigue the Kroenkes. And it’s not like Usmanov didn’t try to buy the club before selling his share, and Dangote who is valued almost triple of what Ek is has also expressed desire to buy the club, but unless 2 billion pounds are coughed up, you shouldn’t be holding too much hope.
On that fan forum where Josh Kroenke spoke, he said the KSE have no intentions of selling Arsenal and that’s probably the only true thing he said. You shouldn’t trust one word coming out of the Kroenke family. They’ve moved teams in the US, after saying they won’t do it, and when money is around the corner, they’ll do anything. The super league was an attempt to make money the easy way and Stan was supposed to be a vice-chairman of that competition. We weren’t there so we don’t miss out, we were a driving force.
There was a protest with people numbered in the thousands before the Everton game and if that continues something may be achieved. This season has been atrocious and the super league fiasco doesn’t help. If fans were at the stadium for games, it would’ve very easily gotten toxic.
We’ve lost 13 games already. In Emery’s first season we amounted to 70 points and lost 10 games, finished with a GD of +22 just a point short of 4th spot, we played in the Europa League final and that was deemed not good enough for us, and Emery was sacked.
Ironically we’re once again in the semis of the EL playing a team managed by our former manager. Imagine the hypocrisy of the situation where our entire season lies on winning Europe’s second tier competition to enter the Champions league which a week ago we tried to leave, so that we can play a “super” league where we don’t need to qualify, but we’ll get an insane amount of money. That would’ve sentenced us to complete mediocrity and achieve Kroenke’s dream.
Now it’s a bit more different, because finally most of the fans have a bullseye on his back and a dart in their hand. I do not rule out a possible attempt to buy out of this situation by spending some money for once in the summer.
This would actually be a very welcome improvement on the footballing side, but again, I don’t trust the Kroenkes and hardly see them dropping 150 million on new players, which is the absolute minimum considering we need a goalkeeper, a new RB, a backup LB, a midfielder next to Partey, a creative number 10 (if we don’t sign Odegaard) and a new striker.
As much as I want to see Arteta gone yesterday, he’ll likely be here no matter of the results in the Europa League and if that is the case, they better back him big. Nevertheless the Europa League still means something to us fans. It’s only for the fans! It’s the only thing left that can put some pride and justification for why we stick our necks out for this football club. Hopefully the players and Arteta realize that and put a solid performances. As dead as we have been, it’s just a total of 3 games where we need to be good. It’s possible, they won’t be in a row, so as bad as we have been, we still have a chance to salvage something.
What we shouldn’t do it use it as cover. The EL doesn’t undo the damage off the pitch, nor our league position.
Konstantin
I agree Kroenke saying he has no intentions of selling has to be the only thing coming from him we can believe as for the EL as much as i want us to win it one of the things I believe in is Karma and for the shameful disgraceful way some our fans treated UE they’ll get their comeuppance in the form of elimination by his Villarreal team.
Siamois
Well I’ll be getting my comeuppance then come Thursday so I’ll take part of the blame for what happens against Villarreal.
I don’t think I was rude about Emery as a person but I did call for his departure.
This is from someone who is still standing by Arteta (for a while yet anyway) and reads the same things about him that were said about UE.
@SueP you shouldn’t feel concerned by my comment as you said you called for his departure (nothing wrong with that) but never were rude to him i was alluding to people who crossed a certain line the personal abuse mocking his accent that sort of things !👍
👍siamois, I naturally want Arsenal to win, although the future progression to the Europa League final depending on overcome Emery’s Villarreal couldn’t be scripted better if it was Hollywood.
SueP, I believe Emery should have been given to the end of the season and supported to the degree Arteta was; in hindsight the FA Cup was far and away the highlight with 8th place a memory.
Fair point ozziegunner
I was definitely less patient then.
Stan isn’t goer sell not for the foreseeable anyway even though the rumours are intensifying about the Daniel Ek takeover .
For me the real problems that need sorting at this moment in time are board and management lvl ,It’s pretty obvious that Arteta is way in over his head and even if by a miracle I believe he should be replaced immediately when the season ends if he could take his slimy pal Edu with him that would be great also .I don’t want to spend the summer seeing pictures of Edus son taking pictures of his dad on the phone and tagging him telling us he’s working hard on transfers ,one of the most cringe things I’ve ever seen .
Dan kit
I checked to see who the board is made up of. Apart from Kroenke and son there is Lord Harris carpets of Peckham with Tim Lewis as a non executive board member for less than a year.
Exactly sue ,Tim Lewis who I believe came on board late 2019 and josh Kroenke are made up of 50 % of the board Tim Lewis is ,was a lawyer and josh is a used car salesman ,what do they know about football .
Even by a miracle he wins EL *
As the sole owner of Arsenal, Kroenke has spent more than one billion to buy Arsenal and many high profile players. I don’t think anybody would spend 2 billion to buy a football club in this difficult situation
Even if a mad man buys Arsenal now, he or she will have to make sure the return of investment worth the gamble. The new owner will likely make a trade-off by buying cheaper players, so forget about 50+ M superstars
The most lucrative ownership would be having a business oligarch like Dangote on board, instead of Spotify owner. I personally don’t want Arsenal stained by oligarchic corporations, such as Abramovich’s, Sheikh Mansour’s and MBS’
Oil refinery and cement industries have badly polluted the world, including Nigeria. But I guess some fans and glory hunters don’t care about the destructive impact of the club owners’ businesses, as long as their clubs get huge transfer budget each season
OT:Richard Garlick is leaving the PL with immediate effect which means it might take up his new job at Arsenal sooner that planned!
Breaking News (again).
It’s rumour time of the year folks 😉
Consortium.
“Spotify Founder Is Working With Henry, Bergkamp & Vieira To Buy Arsenal”.
Stanley – or those 3 legends hmmmnn, let me think for a milli-second.
Do you think SS knows who those legends are?
Probably thinks they’re a firm of Undertakers or Solicitors !
Blaming Stan Kroenke for Arsenals dreadful league season is pure delusion pathetic and quite frankly embarrassing.
The Arsenal squad is a very expensively assembled and obscenely paid group which only make the league results even more grotesque.
Anything worse than 5th is terrible.
All the fault lies with player recruitment contracts, salaries and the coaching staff.
Owner Stan Kroenke has nothing absolute nothing to do with the footballing side of the club.
The fans condemn the ESL yet demand the owner spend mega millions on new players.
Mr Kroenke did not allow Richarlison to saunter past Xhaka and Mr Kroenke did not induce the feeble attempt at a save by Leno which lost us the game.
13 home losses has nothing to do with Mr Kroenke. The failure is down to the vastly overpaid players and the coaching staff.
The toxic deluded protesters ought to be directing their bile at the real problems which are the poor player recruitment ridiculous contracts and the coaching staff.
Mr Kroenke is actually the only consistently good thing about Arsenal these last ten years. All the managers playing staff and coaches have come and gone but Stan provides the one reliable foundation at Arsenal.
No Wyoming, what’s ” pure delusion pathetic and quite frankly embarrassing.” is having an owner who espouses ;
” I didn’t buy Arsenal stake to win trophies”.
or, if you prefer;
““If you want to win Championships then you would never get involved.”
Have you not noticed football, is a highly competitive sport ?
Mr Kroenke seems to have missed that bit !
About and best time to do so, he is losing money, he can see decline and no Europe football, last year saved by cup.
Best time for him to sell and for buyers, we now have Spotify’s sweedish co owner ready to buy all kroenke’s share…
It is going to be a party for sure!
Losing out on a European competition is not that big of a hit for KSE because footballing success funds the transfer kitty and not the ranch.
He’s quite content with any scenario that doesn’t involve getting relegated.
Also, it would take many seasons like this one to make Arsenal less valuable.
If he sells, it will be because he got an offer he couldn’t refuse.
Fans amassing 1 billion pounds seems like quite a stretch. Even if don Robbie partakes in the business venture, I don’t think it’s possible.
Although Kroenke said is is not going to sell, there are some little things happening that may change that. He is having to borrow more money for his LA project which is for the Rams and the future olympics. One of the reasons he bought Arsenal was as a financial safeguard against that project (he care not an iota for the wishes and emotions of Arsenal supporters). He is beginning to lose money on the project and is taking very long term loans to balance his project books. He will be drawn both ways, keep Arsenal as cash safeguard (2 billion valuation), sell Arsenal as an immediate fix for his big problem. Given some real buyers that make REAL offers his tune may have to change. If the hundreds of thousands of Arsenal supporters could get half that sum, then Mr Spotify and Arsenal supporters could dance the most romantic dance ever known.
Kroenke must be haemorrhaging money left right and centre and just might ‘HAVE’ to sell.
Things may get a lot worse for Kroenke very quickly.