Arsenal fans set up GoFundMe to pay West Ham more money for Declan Rice

Arsenal fans are delighted with the impact Declan Rice is making, to the extent that they feel they got a bargain by signing him for £105m, suggesting they may have cheated West Ham in the deal. The Gunners broke their transfer record to acquire the English midfielder, and he has proven to be a crucial player for the team.

Under Mikel Arteta’s management, Rice has been a standout performer, with his latest stellar moment coming in the form of a late winning header against Luton.

Rice’s contributions extend beyond this recent victory, as he has also scored against the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United, showcasing his ability to shine on big occasions.

In a light-hearted gesture, Arsenal supporters believe Rice is worth even more money, and according to the Daily Mail, they have established a GoFundMe account to raise an additional £25 million.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is one of the best players we have signed in a very long time and truly his transfer seems like a steal now.

The midfielder asked us to judge him at the end of his spell, but we have already seen enough to know how good he is and there is now no doubt that he was a bargain signing.

