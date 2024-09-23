Arsenal fans should all congratulate Emile Smith-Rowe for his excellent start to his Fulham career

Are there any Gooners who doubt Emile Smith-Rowe’s abilities? I don’t think there is one. The Hale End graduate is a tremendous talent, and he showed signs of it at the Emirates Stadium. His main challenges at Arsenal were injuries and his inability to find consistency.

With no guaranteed playing time this season, the 24-year-old had to leave to salvage his career. He moved to Fulham from Arsenal in the summer for a £27 million fee, plus an additional £7 million in add-ons. At Craven Cottage, he’s had a fine start to life, scoring twice and assisting once in his first five games for the Marco Silva-led side.

Smith Rowe is showing signs of the brilliance that made him a valuable player for Arsenal, and his ability to create chances and score goals will be critical to Fulham’s success this season. He’s helped Fulham to two wins and two draws from their opening five Premier League fixtures.

The former Arsenal player has already proven to be a significant asset for Fulham; as he pulls the strings for their attack, his performances suggest that he may become a crucial player for them going forward.

As Gooners, we should be pleased for him. Smith Rowe just had to live up to expectations, and hopefully he does, even if it is not with Arsenal.

Maybe we’ll bring him back one day?

Daniel O

