Arsenal fans should be confident that Arteta will transform Havertz into a star eventually

Arteta getting the best out of his new Arsenal players is there to be seen. Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard, and Ben White are just three of the many Arsenal players Arteta has positively transformed.

Ramsdale came to the Emirates stinking of relegation, but under the Spaniard’s guidance, he has been transformed into a top leeper — a title-challenging and most-valuable keeper. David Raya joined to challenge for his starting spot, but I doubt he will easily do that just yet, but will be kept sharp in Cup games.

Martin Odegaard is another player who everyone knew was quality, they just needed to see him be consistent. Under Arteta, after leaving Real Madrid, the Norwegian has been in his most consistent run, putting in incredible performances and realising that last season he ended up as our Player of the Season.

The ex-Real Madrid man is so good that he was the only one guaranteed a starting spot in Arteta’s midfield.

Ben White is the other player who’s been transformed under Arteta. When Arsenal paid £50 million for his services, some thought they were crazy. But these guys had nowhere to hide last season as they watched the Englishman dazzle at right back as he was too good to bench upon the return of William Saliba, not forgetting that he had been impressive at central defence before Saliba’s arrival.. There was talk he wouldn’t get into the team this season, but he’s confirmed he’s too good to bench.

These three, and others like Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and even Gabriel Martinelli are all clear evidence that Arteta has a calling for getting the best out of players.

This realisation makes me tip Kai Havertz to get better at the Emirates The German hasn’t had a headline start to life at the Emirates; he is yet to provide a goal contribution, but he will soon be great under Arteta if he is given time to learn the boss’s expectations on the pitch.

There were many Arsenal fans that were not happy when Arteta brought in Odegaard, Ramsdale or Ben White, but the boss saw their potential and has eventually proven the fans wrong and made the trio into integral parts of his system.

Let’s be confident that Arteta will do the same for Havertz.

I am convinced he will, are you?

Sam P

