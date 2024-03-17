Arsenal fans should be happy that Ben White is not playing for England

Is White choosing club over country!? by Shenel

So Ben white has reportedly made himself unavailable for England and I for one am all for it!

Now I’ll tell you why.

White has not been selected for England since he left the 2022 World Cup on “personal reasons” despite now with his recent form, proving he should be picked for them.

But now all of a sudden when Gareth Southgate opts to pick him for upcoming friendlies Ben declines the offer.

No one truly knows what goes on between players and managers or staff but for Ben to make himself unavailable to play for England for the foreseeable, – to make himself unavailable for playing for his country, something children dream of being able to do one day and then again when they make it to professional football to pull on their national team jersey, – there must be a valid and personal reason for it and no matter what it is we have to support Ben as best we can and trust he knows what he is doing with the decisions he is making.

It could be he is choosing club over country and that he is loyal to Arsenal and sees theses types of international games as nothing more than what they are, friendlies! And maybe he doesn’t want to risk getting injured, or he could be thinking ahead believing he won’t be picked for the important England games and sees no point in being called up now, really only Ben knows!

But on the more positive side of things Ben not going away with England is one less player we need to worry about picking up a potential injury on international games that in my eyes are pointless.

Because we all know how tough each fixture, we have left is going to be and we all know how much we need our whole team together for the run in and if Ben stays behind to rest and recuperate then I for one am not complaining!

Let’s hope it’s the same for the rest of our boys especially the ones travelling over the next week or so!

Here’s hoping hey Gooners!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

