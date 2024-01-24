Arsenal fans should be happy we have had our Blip now rather than in April

A short while back, after a difficult run of results in December, which included three losses, some began writing Arsenal off for the Premier League title race. Some felt they’d lost control of the battle for the Premier League title.

The 5-0 victory against Crystal Palace after the mid-season break has rekindled Arsenal’s title hopes. Many, including former Manchester United goalie Mark Bosnich, believe that is the tipping point for Arsenal to embark on a great run that might culminate with them winning the league.

Speaking on Sky Sports. Bosnich believes Arsenal are fortunate that their decline in form occurred at a time when they still have enough time to turn things around. He emphasises the need for the Gunners to be in top gear until the conclusion of the season. Given their victory on Saturday, he further says Arsenal is a top-notch team.

Bosnich said: “I still think that they can win the title… they’ve had a really tough period, but as I’ve told a lot of Arsenal supporters over here, I’d much rather have a dodgy spell right now, around the Christmas and New Year period, than come April and May. I think they’ve answered their critics in emphatic fashion and they’re an excellent side.”

Some of us Gooners are confident in what this Arsenal team can achieve; ideally, this optimism encourages Arteta and the boys to bring league glory to the Emirates.

Do you think it is good that Arsenal have now got their “blip” behind them?

Sam P

