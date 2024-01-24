Arsenal fans should be happy we have had our Blip now rather than in April

A short while back, after a difficult run of results in December, which included three losses, some began writing Arsenal off for the Premier League title race. Some felt they’d lost control of the battle for the Premier League title.
The 5-0 victory against Crystal Palace after the mid-season break has rekindled Arsenal’s title hopes. Many, including former Manchester United goalie Mark Bosnich, believe that is the tipping point for Arsenal to embark on a great run that might culminate with them winning the league.
Speaking on Sky Sports. Bosnich believes Arsenal are fortunate that their decline in form occurred at a time when they still have enough time to turn things around. He emphasises the need for the Gunners to be in top gear until the conclusion of the season. Given their victory on Saturday, he further says Arsenal is a top-notch team.
Bosnich said: “I still think that they can win the title… they’ve had a really tough period, but as I’ve told a lot of Arsenal supporters over here, I’d much rather have a dodgy spell right now, around the Christmas and New Year period, than come April and May. I think they’ve answered their critics in emphatic fashion and they’re an excellent side.”
Some of us Gooners are confident in what this Arsenal team can achieve; ideally, this optimism encourages Arteta and the boys to bring league glory to the Emirates.
Do you think it is good that Arsenal have now got their “blip” behind them?
Sam P
A blip now is one thing, but the game against Fulham was disgusting, hadn’t I known better, I would assume the team wasn’t playing for the gaffer.
The word blip has become greatly misused among fans in latter years, to mean a game or two or three where the normal standard of play is not achieved and results go against the team having a “blip”!
In our case, the games against West Ham, Fulham and the cup game against Liverpool were accidents WAITING TO HAPPEN
. It seems clear to me that a team with NO regular scorers at all, not one currently in the top fifteen of ALL Prem clubs top scorers WAS BOUND to have such a “blip” before long and it is only a wonder that the “blip DID NOT begin far earlier than it did!
ALL our Prem rivals for possible top four places have at least ONE player or more, well up among the very top scorers list of ALL Prem players . But we do NOT!!
Hence the blip is explained! It was to be expected and as yet we have no idea whether or not it is over.
Be thankful??? My word