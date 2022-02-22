Arsenal fans should be postive, but is Spurs clash key to Top Four?

Is Top Four Arsenal’s to lose?
As hard as it is to get carried away with the wins and the poor form of other teams around us, sometimes positivity is the way forward.
I say this because many people, including myself, have always tried to remain grounded and not get too happy where Arsenal is concerned, especially when things are going well, because we know how quick that can change.
However maybe just maybe it seems as though the tide is turning and our luck is coming through. (So far so good let’s not jinx it now!)
Yet when you look at our run of fixtures, although they will prove tough, you would hope rather than expect that we can claim some form of maximum points from each game, barring a demise of course.
All games are tough there is no doubt about that, however if we want to continue building in the best way possible then we have to ensure we can beat the very best week in week out.
Top four no doubt is in our sights and yes we do not want to get carried away, but if you look at it, we have played three games less than both Manchester United and West Ham who sit in fourth and fifth and two games less than Chelsea who sit in third and there is only eight points between us and them in third place.
Yes it can be argued that we will be playing Chelsea and Tottenham for two of our games in hand but what is to say we cannot win those?
Tottenham currently sit in eighth with three games in hand as well but are three points behind us, so yes, among some of those games that final North London derby will be key.
This league is unpredictable, each week is unpredictable and literally any team can beat each other. And although we still have to play both United and West Ham, with just 15 games to go it can be said that we are in the best positon and that it is ours to lose.
But we also know we have the potential to claim all if not some of those points and put ourselves in the best position possible.
So maybe just maybe we can begin to feel a little optimistic about the future but as always let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves, but let’s also be allowed to smile and not feel like we are at rock bottom!
After all if we don’t have high expectations and we come out as winners, the victory tastes even sweeter doesn’t it!
Gooners?
Shenel Osman
@sh3n3l_
Wolves and Spurs games are vital and then we have 2 consecutive games at the end of April that will make or break our season….ManU then West Ham.
If we can get 3 wins from those 4 games it will go a long way.
I trust in my cocky boys who chills like villains and cause havoc to oppositions defence(saka and esr) to do the job provided they are fit and available.
This is why I wanted us to play Spurs earlier so that in the future it wouldn’t seem like a final for top 4. We rather appealed to have the game called off due to some inconveniences in the team. I remember stating that Spurs were not yet confident in their 3-4-3 so it would be great for us to have played them at the time. Now that they have beaten City who knows what that result would do for them. It would not be easy at all playing away against them because they would also see that match as crucial for top 4. I still tip us to pull off good results in the future and not lose as many as Utd or Spurs because of our defense. Imo we will finish in the top 4 because the other teams in contention are less consistent.
Since Spurs signed Kulusevski, they’re the only team that can overtake us. Unless both Kane and Kulusevski get injured
I’ve said since the summer 5th/6th is our most likely finishing position. And I stand bythat. There are so many permutations. No 1 game or 2 or 3 games are key. “Every” game is key. We need to win our home games v Wolves, Brighton, Leicester Leeds, + Everton to have any show. United at home is crucial. Liverpool at home can we get at least a point? To me the away games at Watford, Palace, Villa, Southampton and Newcastle loom as critical deal breakers. Spurs and Westham away are games we need to avoid conceeding 3 points to a direct rival. Some teams have European games and/or FA Cup games. Injuries will take their toll. Every round the picture will alter. 15 cup ties in a row. Which team has the quality, the wherewithal, the nous and most importantly the luck? I’d favour United then Arsenal, Spurs Westham and Wolves.
The Wolves game is the “key to Top Four” because that is the next game
I think it’s unlikely that we will win every game until the end of the season (we might even lose a couple) and if one of the other contenders do that and get 4th fair play to them, they would have deserved it
We are where we are on merit and in the mix so we have a chance of Champions League football next season
I believe we are capable of doing it
We have to play Spuds and the Chavs away, Pool and Utd at home
We are NOT getting top 4
Given our struggles to score despite commanding possession I am not even sure we will beat Wolves on Thursday
This shows our differences and what we perceives as choices. I honestly believe Arsenal is doing just good and have the propensity to attain #4. What we fail to acknowledge is the wonder Arteta is doing underneath which most angry and hungry fans want out.
He’s here to stay and let’s just support him to champions league spot. Peace