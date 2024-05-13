Arsenal fans should be proud after our defensive masterclass at Old Trafford

Whatever happens in the next week it’s going to be emotional. Your range of emotions are going to jump from hope to despair, happiness to sadness.

Some of your peers might banter you, accusing the Gunners of bottling it.

YouTubers have content already made, just waiting to upload the moment we are confirmed as runners up.

That’s why I want to get my sentiment out of the way and not be wise after the event.

I have always maintained we don’t have a divine right to win anything. All I ever asked is Arsenal, on and off the pitch, be the best version of themselves.

That’s why I called 8th unacceptable, refused to acknowledge 5th as progress and will never view in any business, ripping up contracts as a good thing.

I’ll never forgive our owners for certain decisions.

What the Gunners have done though is make us proud to be Gooners again, pride has been put back into the badge, players are growing up.

Quite simply this squad has shown maturity that previous versions haven’t for decades. It was evident of Sunday.

Some say we didn’t play well in a contest lacking quality. Yet look at what we faced at Old Trafford yesterday. We went to a ground where we have one league win in 16 visits, a day after watching Man City destroy Fulham, knowing we had to be flawless, a draw the same consequence as a defeat. Always dangerous when you’re playing opponents who have nothing to lose, and all the pressure is on yourself.

In the past we would have been crippled by a fear of failure, the stage too wide, the lights too bright. Yet this weekend we simply got our goal and then protected our defence to keep a clean sheet, meaning there was no reason to take any chances.

We controlled the game. The onslaught on our goal never materialised with David Raya not having to make a meaningful save.

It takes art to do that, a skill set we lacked for the last 20 years.

Our display in Manchester was vintage Jose Mourinho. Remember how his Chelsea Champions would take the lead and protect it like a machine, never looking like conceding?

A defensive masterclass.

It’s hard to see Spurs or West Ham doing us a favour based on how both have played recently, especially against a Man City team who might go down as one of the best at performing in the big moments.

If that’s the case, then the second half against Villa will prove costly.

Yet that’s a reflection on the standards Pep Guardiola has set since moving to England. Any other country you are afforded an off day and all be able to lift the title. You can’t be too critical on a team whose only dropped points in 2024 have been one defeat and a draw at the Etihad.

Arsenal and Liverpool knew for a while they had to be perfect to keep pace with City who probably still don’t get the credit they deserve. A group who not just handle must-win conditions every few days but do it with a smile on their faces.

Yet next Sunday we are back in the conversation, a part of the topic, central to Sky’s footage.

Too long away from the top echolons, some feared we would not overcome the mentality to return. The moments we missed, the days the Emirates was built for. We are back at the head of the table, and if we keep these youngsters together, we should remain here.

That’s all we can ask for.

So, whatever happens in the next 7 days, hold your head up high.

Dan

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.