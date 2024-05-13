Arsenal fans should be proud after our defensive masterclass at Old Trafford

Whatever happens in the next week it’s going to be emotional. Your range of emotions are going to jump from hope to despair, happiness to sadness.
Some of your peers might banter you, accusing the Gunners of bottling it.
YouTubers have content already made, just waiting to upload the moment we are confirmed as runners up.
That’s why I want to get my sentiment out of the way and not be wise after the event.
I have always maintained we don’t have a divine right to win anything. All I ever asked is Arsenal, on and off the pitch, be the best version of themselves.
That’s why I called 8th unacceptable, refused to acknowledge 5th as progress and will never view in any business, ripping up contracts as a good thing.
I’ll never forgive our owners for certain decisions.
What the Gunners have done though is make us proud to be Gooners again, pride has been put back into the badge, players are growing up.
Quite simply this squad has shown maturity that previous versions haven’t for decades. It was evident of Sunday.
Some say we didn’t play well in a contest lacking quality. Yet look at what we faced at Old Trafford yesterday. We went to a ground where we have one league win in 16 visits, a day after watching Man City destroy Fulham, knowing we had to be flawless, a draw the same consequence as a defeat. Always dangerous when you’re playing opponents who have nothing to lose, and all the pressure is on yourself.
In the past we would have been crippled by a fear of failure, the stage too wide, the lights too bright. Yet this weekend we simply got our goal and then protected our defence to keep a clean sheet, meaning there was no reason to take any chances.
We controlled the game. The onslaught on our goal never materialised with David Raya not having to make a meaningful save.
It takes art to do that, a skill set we lacked for the last 20 years.
Our display in Manchester was vintage Jose Mourinho. Remember how his Chelsea Champions would take the lead and protect it like a machine, never looking like conceding?
A defensive masterclass.
It’s hard to see Spurs or West Ham doing us a favour based on how both have played recently, especially against a Man City team who might go down as one of the best at performing in the big moments.
If that’s the case, then the second half against Villa will prove costly.
Yet that’s a reflection on the standards Pep Guardiola has set since moving to England. Any other country you are afforded an off day and all be able to lift the title. You can’t be too critical on a team whose only dropped points in 2024 have been one defeat and a draw at the Etihad.
Arsenal and Liverpool knew for a while they had to be perfect to keep pace with City who probably still don’t get the credit they deserve. A group who not just handle must-win conditions every few days but do it with a smile on their faces.
Yet next Sunday we are back in the conversation, a part of the topic, central to Sky’s footage.
Too long away from the top echolons, some feared we would not overcome the mentality to return. The moments we missed, the days the Emirates was built for. We are back at the head of the table, and if we keep these youngsters together, we should remain here.
That’s all we can ask for.
So, whatever happens in the next 7 days, hold your head up high.
Dan
It can happen to any team we love our team just need to keep fighting if not this Season then next
Trust the process bro..
Our defensive display has been fantastic
Not just the back 5 but the whole team
There was always going to be a slight trade off from being too offensive to being defensive but we still managed to score more goals this season Whilst keeping more clean sheets
What ever the out come on super Sunday.. the boys, manager and club have done me proud this season
Onwards and upwards
It was as easy as vs Tottenham. Arsenal now have such a superior defence that they can conduct the games. It’s brilliant. Still the team is dysfunctional in some parts. They need a strong and healthy young top number 6, and a first class number 9, a striker. Arsenal need Bruno Guimaraes and Viktor Gyökeres.
When it comes to Gyökeres, he is more allround than for example Alexander Isak. He will score more goals. He have the full repertoire of ending attacks, from classy goals from distance to simple tip-ins (the latter so important in tight games and in the long run). Even ugly goals is count in numbers.
This season Arsenal only lost one point against the champions City; only one point against the second runner up, Liverpool; only one point against the two top local rivals Chelsea and Tottenham, and no point at all (none, zero!) against the champion of champions Manchester United – still the Gunners don’t win the title! That sholdn’t have happened!
Get Guimaraes, get Gyökeres, and it will not happen again.
Why do you all still believe mancity won’t drop points?
This is futball and everything is possible, Anything can still happen.
I am a optimist and I will remain so until I see the final whistle on the last day. Our boys have done us proud, everyone thought we would drop points at old trafford but we didn’t, if any team deserve to win this league it is us and i believe it will happen.
Coyg.
This is all you can ever ask for – we’ve pushed it to the final day, still in with a chance. Arteta has developed a quality side and has instilled the required mentality.
That point about winning at old Trafford after seeing city win 4-0 is key – that’s pressure, and that’s an excuse we didn’t take.
The final point and some of the perspectives in this piece are commendable. However, there is a return to certain themes which reduce the credibility of the author.
There is a persistent reference to saying 8th is “unacceptable” without any consideration of the context that led us into that situation. No Arsenal fan wanted us to be in that position. Years of inadequate planning, investment and probably ineffective leadership had led to a poor ethos and a relatively weak roster.
Effective planning, coaching and investment has led to improvement over time. And yes, 5th was an improvement. It was a step forward, not where we wanted to be but part of a journey that has yet to end.
The foundations of the current levels of performance are to be found in the stepwise evolution of Arsenal over a number of years. These necessary changes were ignored by those who only wanted a rapid change in results without considering the quality of the team and what we were up against. Those who said ‘trust the process’ were disparaged and pilloried as a result of the persistent cynicism and pessimism of a section of the fanbase.
As for the persistent criticism of ripping up of contracts the rigidity of the author demonstrates the lack of perspective that continues amongst so many.
Even in the more difficult times some could see the potential of a great manager in the gaffer. Others simply piled into the negativity when things did not become fantastic overnight and insisted he had to go.
What has been good to see is that most Arsenal fans supported the manager even during the more difficult periods and the owner has shown good judgement in supporting him.
For the foreseeable future we are in a great place to challenge for major honours and will be a major threat in any competition.
David, A SUPERBLY WISE POST FULL OF TRUE CONTEXT. I will be shortly writng a piecde about the key difference in fans, between those who have foresight and those who havemerely hindsight. i have to say COMES INTO THE LATTEW CATEGORY
LATTEW CATEGORY!!!!
Have you ever asked yourself if own own MA would so easily tolerate such sloppiness if it were in football, instead of in writing a comment by the self-proclaimed GRAMMAR POLICEMAN of JA himself, no less?!!
He blames it on arthritis.
David, your post is bang on the money 👍👏.
Very well said David.As to our defensive capabilities, I have always considered clean sheets to be the bedrock of being a successful sde.
We have a fantastic defence. The best for around 20 years I think
We need a top striker to create an awesome spine of the team
Fine piece Dan,as far as it goes.
I would gave added my conviction that we are beautifully set up for the near and foreseeable FUTURE too however, as THAT is of far more and longer term relevance than just this next week, exciting though it certainly is! You did mention it, albeit very briefly and in only onefinal line.
I GIVE IT FAR GREATER PROMINENCE THAN THAT,IMO.
Never say never in football! I do not agree with a pessimistic writeup and conclutions just in the name of being realistic.
There isn’t any loss in been hopeful.
Spuds have a good chance of playing in UCL next season should Liverpool beat Aston villa today.
The stats and recent records doesn’t favour Aston Villa beating Liverpool. Besides they lost woefully in Europe against Olympiaskos
A win for Liverpool could motivate Spuds to play there heart against MCity. If they do well all would be down to last game for who takes 4th spot of UCL next season. And I don’t see Aston Villa beating an inform Crystal Palace at home last game. It’s all Spuds to play for if Liverpool wins tonight.
Dan, an excellent article!!
Mind you, I prefer remembering George Graham’s players defending a 1-0 lead to Mourinho’s and Abramovitch Russian blood money mob!!
There is no doubt that The Emirates has lost its “library” tag and the work behind the scenes, including scarves, flags, pyrotechnics and our very own “North London Forever” anthem – short but so sweet and poignant – that has united the fanbase.
On the field, we have a defence that rivals both Arsene’s and George’s legendary back five and that’s without a top class left back or keeper (in my opinion).
Here’s my list of world / top class players we currently have and
Saliba – Gabriel – White – Odegaard – Rice – Partey – Saka – Trossard – Martinelli.
Put any of the above up for sale and the interest would be world wide.
Closely followed by Havertz – Jorginho.
I’m not convinced by either Ramsdale or Raya as being top class, though I did think Aaron was on his way to becoming one.
Next season will see what Timber is all about, along with who leaves and who comes in.
There is no doubt that Mr Kronkie has stepped up to the mark and become a positive owner (be it dad or son) who has backed Mikel Arteta’s vision to the hilt…. no longer a vision in my eyes, but a fact.
Whatever happens in the next few days, our club continues to improve and we can all be proud of what has been achieved by the players, owner, back room staff, Edu and Mikel Arteta…. Not forgetting the wonderful Gooners around the world, without whom none of this would be possible.
Conte and Mourinho knew how to nullify City so it will be interesting to see what Postecoglu does. If they adopt their usual kamikaze style if fear they’ll be picked off. My heart tells me a positive result is possible my head says differently. But either way we now have a real team who have learnt from the mistakes of last year and can now only get better for the next campaign.
Not sure I want to watch the match tomorrow.