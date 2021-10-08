The reasons why Arsenal fans should be worried about Newcastle becoming the richest club in the world

Following the imminent announcement of Mohammed Bin Salman as the new Newcastle United owner, the power Ranking of the most richest clubs in the world have taken a new shape.

Newcastle United are set to become the most richest club in the history of football with over $434 Billion.

They beat the likes of Manchester City, Paris Saint Germain, RB Leibzig, Chelsea and other rich clubs to attain the number one position.

Newcastle United will now have the power to get any player and manager they want because of their financial strength.

1. They can get The Best Managers In The World

Just like Manchester City, Chelsea and Paris Saint Germain hired the best managers in the world during their change of power, it is expected that Newcastle United will sign one of the best coaches in the world of football.

The likes Of Zinedine Zidane, Antonio Conte and Frank Lampard have been linked to Newcastle United following the Imminent announcement of the new owner.

These managers have the capacity to Influence best players in the world to join the new club because of their new owners.

2. They can Sign the Best Players In The World

Next season transfer window will be interesting as Newcastle United will be using their financial strength to get world class players into their team.

Players like Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Rudiger, Lewandowski have been linked to join new club next season and with their financial strength, they can sign any player at the moment.

Paul Pogba, Mbappe and Rudiger will be a free player next season and that will an opportunity for the club to sign them without much stress.

Chelsea and Manchester City won their first English premier league trophy after they changed owners and Newcastle United will be hoping to achieve the same thing very soon.

With top players like Mbappe, Lewandowski, Paul Pogba and other talented world class stars, Newcastle United might win next season’s English premier league title.

Do you think Newcastle United have more chances to break into the top 4 next season ahead of Arsenal?

By ghost mode