The reasons why Arsenal fans should be worried about Newcastle becoming the richest club in the world

Following the imminent announcement of Mohammed Bin Salman as the new Newcastle United owner, the power Ranking of the most richest clubs in the world have taken a new shape.
Newcastle United are set to become the most richest club in the history of football with over $434 Billion.
They beat the likes of Manchester City, Paris Saint Germain, RB Leibzig, Chelsea and other rich clubs to attain the number one position.
Newcastle United will now have the power to get any player and manager they want because of their financial strength.
1. They can get The Best Managers In The World
Just like Manchester City, Chelsea and Paris Saint Germain hired the best managers in the world during their change of power, it is expected that Newcastle United will sign one of the best coaches in the world of football.
The likes Of Zinedine Zidane, Antonio Conte and Frank Lampard have been linked to Newcastle United following the Imminent announcement of the new owner.
These managers have the capacity to Influence best players in the world to join the new club because of their new owners.
2. They can Sign the Best Players In The World
Next season transfer window will be interesting as Newcastle United will be using their financial strength to get world class players into their team.
Players like Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Rudiger, Lewandowski have been linked to join new club next season and with their financial strength, they can sign any player at the moment.
Paul Pogba, Mbappe and Rudiger will be a free player next season and that will an opportunity for the club to sign them without much stress.
Chelsea and Manchester City won their first English premier league trophy after they changed owners and Newcastle United will be hoping to achieve the same thing very soon.
With top players like Mbappe, Lewandowski, Paul Pogba and other talented world class stars, Newcastle United might win next season’s English premier league title.
Do you think Newcastle United have more chances to break into the top 4 next season ahead of Arsenal?
By ghost mode
Don’t be silly, their rise to the giddy heights of the Premier League, if in fact it ever happens, certainly won’t be within a couple of seasons. They are second bottom of the league and one of the favourites to be relegated this season. Now wouldn’t that be funny if they go down?
It won’t be instant success, never is. Chelsea had a free crack as it was pretty much a case of Arsenal and United rebuilding when Roman bought them the league title in his first 2-3seasons. City too took time to find their feet and establish themselves, whereas PSG were already top dogs in Ligue Un. It could all go a bit Blackburn Rovers too.
Not sure I’d regard Lampard a serious ‘pull factor’ and can’t see them landing Zidane without first establishing themselves, so too Conte unless they promise him an instant £250m shopping spree – and although Financial Fair Play doesn’t seem to tackle the big offenders they do seem to clamp down on teams with ‘new wealth’. I reckon we needn’t worry about the Magpies just yet, but by 2024/25 there may be a new serious player in town.
Also the earliest Newcastle will have CL football would be ‘23/24 season so I’d rule out players like Mbappe, Rudiger etc joining on a free next summer.
If they are smart they’ll start establishing a strong core of english players with promise first, likely taking them from teams they see as immediate competition, players who may have already looked destined to leave. Wouldn’t be a surprise to see them pursue the likes of Maddison, Abraham, Coady etc first, with a couple of Robinho-style big foreign captures that may not offer them total consistency. We could try offer them a few established stars like Aubameyang or Xhaka and they’d probably jump at the chance to make such a statement by snatching our starters, which would help us rebuild.
Of course, in one to two years time they will be ahead of us quality wise.
Money rules the world, unfortunately.
What will make us strong and compete with them is, team balance, cohesion, bonding and consistency. Which can be derived if Arteta creates those features.
And more money still need to be spent on the team by the owners too.