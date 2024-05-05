Arsenal fans should call refs ‘incompetent’ and not use words like ‘conspiracy’ or ‘corruption’

While watching Saturday’s fixture against Bournemouth, I noticed the ‘latest comments’ on Just Arsenal. It was early on in the game but already words were being submitted like ‘conspiracy’ and ‘corrupt officials’.

I assume this was in reference to the failure to book Ryan Christie for his knee-high challenge on Saka.

It’s well accepted that whether it’s on the pitch or those operating VAR, officiating in 2024 is at a terrible standard. Refs on the pitch don’t trust their own judgement, relying on Video Technology to make the decision for them – which was never the point of the device. The boys and girls at Stockley park are not consistent in how they implement the tech.

So, conversations need to be had in the summer, solutions should be found how to improve how football is being ruled. Semi-automatic offside next season will be an improvement.

So, refereeing can be poor in England. Yet it is that simple. It doesn’t make it acceptable but there is a big difference between a man or woman being incompetent at their jobs compared to questioning their integrity.

A conspiracy is, ‘a secret plan by a group to do something unlawful or harmful.’

The definition of corrupt is ‘having or showing a willingness to act dishonestly in return for money or personal gain’.

So, when Gooners use these words, they are accusing, in this case David Coote, of having some kind of agenda, working on his own volition or under orders to prevent Arsenal from winning. Which sounds like a rubbish gangster movie especially with zero explanation from the accusers of what the actual motivation is. Why does he want the Gunners to fail?

Why would he sit there with our crest on a darts board?

You see a generation has been brought up so that within seconds you can share your opinions to the rest of world no matter their credibility or if they make little sense.

Yet, language is beautiful, has meaning and has power. It’s not a reflection on sport but society to misuse words and it’s up those older to educate.

So don’t just make the accusation of conspiracy tell me what the corruption is, the motivation, the end goal, show me actual evidence.

Because if the same officials with a ‘secret plan to commit an unlawful act’ then gives us a penalty and disallow a Cherries goal, they are terrible at what they do aren’t they?

Let’s agree to this fantasy that they are corrupt and being paid to cost us winning – so why would they allow a subjective penalty to stand?

If they had a personal vendetta, why rule out Bournemouth’s goal?

If I was paying these officials to ensure we didn’t walk away with the points, then I demand my money back.

My only personal viewpoint is while Havertz may have been aware that contact would be made he has zero obligation to jump out of the way of a trailing leg. That’s not his responsibility.

When a keeper charges out, his objective is to get the ball. Once he fails to do that then leaving his leg out is poor goal keeping.

Taking the emotion out of my opinion, there was nothing wrong with Semenyo’s goal. It was simply another Raya mistake.

You remember when Arteta labelled Newcastle’s goal last year as a ‘ disgrace ‘?

Was that call at Saint James Park any more controversial then what the visitors went through.

The decisions on Tyneside were far more subjective than a goal that would have made it 2-1 at the time.

Our manager would show class to highlight the difference, and admit that this time he benefitted at the expense of his childhood friend Iraola.

Because going by the criteria that every dodgy call is corruption, was there a conspiracy against Bournemouth?

Because you can’t have it both ways.

If you’re going to slander people of being corrupt, quite a distasteful description of a person, I think you need evidence?

Or at the very least, when evidence is apparent that goes against your argument, be big enough to confront it or have the gumption to defend your stance. Simply going quiet isn’t acceptable.

I refuse to be part of a fanbase who cry of a conspiracy when a decision goes against us, but then casually ignore when we benefit from the same people accused of working against us.

Officiating is terrible in the UK but that’s all it is.

Because if officials were corrupt at Saint James Park, then they were yesterday at well.

You can’t have it both ways peeps.

Dan

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.