Arsenal fans should call refs ‘incompetent’ and not use words like ‘conspiracy’ or ‘corruption’

While watching Saturday’s fixture against Bournemouth, I noticed the ‘latest comments’ on Just Arsenal. It was early on in the game but already words were being submitted like ‘conspiracy’ and ‘corrupt officials’.
I assume this was in reference to the failure to book Ryan Christie for his knee-high challenge on Saka.
It’s well accepted that whether it’s on the pitch or those operating VAR, officiating in 2024 is at a terrible standard. Refs on the pitch don’t trust their own judgement, relying on Video Technology to make the decision for them – which was never the point of the device. The boys and girls at Stockley park are not consistent in how they implement the tech.
So, conversations need to be had in the summer, solutions should be found how to improve how football is being ruled. Semi-automatic offside next season will be an improvement.
So, refereeing can be poor in England. Yet it is that simple. It doesn’t make it acceptable but there is a big difference between a man or woman being incompetent at their jobs compared to questioning their integrity.
A conspiracy is, ‘a secret plan by a group to do something unlawful or harmful.’
The definition of corrupt is ‘having or showing a willingness to act dishonestly in return for money or personal gain’.
So, when Gooners use these words, they are accusing, in this case David Coote, of having some kind of agenda, working on his own volition or under orders to prevent Arsenal from winning. Which sounds like a rubbish gangster movie especially with zero explanation from the accusers of what the actual motivation is. Why does he want the Gunners to fail?
Why would he sit there with our crest on a darts board?
You see a generation has been brought up so that within seconds you can share your opinions to the rest of world no matter their credibility or if they make little sense.
Yet, language is beautiful, has meaning and has power. It’s not a reflection on sport but society to misuse words and it’s up those older to educate.
So don’t just make the accusation of conspiracy tell me what the corruption is, the motivation, the end goal, show me actual evidence.
Because if the same officials with a ‘secret plan to commit an unlawful act’ then gives us a penalty and disallow a Cherries goal, they are terrible at what they do aren’t they?
Let’s agree to this fantasy that they are corrupt and being paid to cost us winning – so why would they allow a subjective penalty to stand?
If they had a personal vendetta, why rule out Bournemouth’s goal?
If I was paying these officials to ensure we didn’t walk away with the points, then I demand my money back.
My only personal viewpoint is while Havertz may have been aware that contact would be made he has zero obligation to jump out of the way of a trailing leg. That’s not his responsibility.
When a keeper charges out, his objective is to get the ball. Once he fails to do that then leaving his leg out is poor goal keeping.
Taking the emotion out of my opinion, there was nothing wrong with Semenyo’s goal. It was simply another Raya mistake.
You remember when Arteta labelled Newcastle’s goal last year as a ‘ disgrace ‘?
Was that call at Saint James Park any more controversial then what the visitors went through.
The decisions on Tyneside were far more subjective than a goal that would have made it 2-1 at the time.
Our manager would show class to highlight the difference, and admit that this time he benefitted at the expense of his childhood friend Iraola.
Because going by the criteria that every dodgy call is corruption, was there a conspiracy against Bournemouth?
Because you can’t have it both ways.
If you’re going to slander people of being corrupt, quite a distasteful description of a person, I think you need evidence?
Or at the very least, when evidence is apparent that goes against your argument, be big enough to confront it or have the gumption to defend your stance. Simply going quiet isn’t acceptable.
I refuse to be part of a fanbase who cry of a conspiracy when a decision goes against us, but then casually ignore when we benefit from the same people accused of working against us.
Officiating is terrible in the UK but that’s all it is.
Because if officials were corrupt at Saint James Park, then they were yesterday at well.
You can’t have it both ways peeps.
Dan
“Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions…”
I’m not quoting Voltaire, I’m quoting you, kid.
Fantastic and well written article.
You are right about the refs as the standard of referees in the Premier league is at best very poor but for me what is worse is var as they get to look at incidents quite a few times and still get it wrong.
1. The tackle on saka red card for me
2. Our penalty 50/50 could have gone either way
3. Bournemouths goal should have stood
We have had some embarrassing decisions from referees this season but that’s just bad officials not dishonest
Great article, Dan. Spot on.
Unfortunately many people seem very prone to confirmation bias at this point. Yesterday it was very stark how some focused on the ones that went against us but dismissed the idea that anything unjustly went in our favour
And I thought havertz dived and really should have been booked. As much as I like him, he’s a diver. He’s done it too many times now and should be called out and told to stop.
Wasn’t it just like the rooney dive that ended the invincibles run? On his way down before the contract, and would have avoided any contact had he continued his usual running motion.
For Davi
IMO, the Rooney dive was a bit more blatant.
However, I agree that Havertz penalty was soft (we were lucky to get it) and the Bournemouth goal either should have stood or they should have got a penalty for the initial foul on Billing.
I agree with Dan on the competence of the referees.
👍 (having just watched it back I actually think three havertz one was worse, but it’s down to opinion)
If a governing body needs help and blatantly and deliberately or refuses to get help then that said body is both incompetent and corrupt.
But if the head of the stream is dirty it’s impossible for the stream not to be contaminated.
I find it extremely strange lesser league can officiate games so much more efficient than the richest league in the world.
PGMOL have the power within its right to invite the legendary Italian referee Pierluigi Collina, to assist with cleaning up the mess, but maybe, it may just be in someone’s interest things remain as is.
We’ve done well, really well from refs & VAR this season, so no complaints from me, and TBH I’d say that it was mostly the matchday mob who continously get at the officials with their juvenile accusations of dishonesty.
Well done Dan on the article.
Very,very naive article.Prob why the PGMOL NW cartel get away with dodgy decisions each week.
Apparently Arsenal have a file of contentious refereeing & VAR decisions over the years( includes our infamous 3 broken legs- All accidents of course!)
To debunk your holier than thou,virtue signalling,I’d refer you to just one match as an example of blatant,cheating & corruption.Arsenals 50th match at old toilet in 2005.
Tell me honestly if that match was reffed impartially ?(not incompetently ) if you think so.I 🤦♀️ 😂
Pete, If I wrote that you are an “i..ot” I would get censored
. But I struggle to think of a more appropriate word to use!
Bravo DAN. As a piece of sheer obvious reality, I struggle to recall a single JA article anywhere to match this one!
We thinkers onJA have always known that ref, although almost entirely plain lousy at doing the jobs thry OUGHT to do far better, are nevertheless HONEST, but mostly incompetent.
If we onJA collectively, had th brains that SOME OF US HAVE,we would concentrate al lour energies on campaigning to improve refs STANDARDS, instead of lying and caling them cheats .
It is plain to all who choose to THINK, that much of the reason why refs are completely out of touch with how player think,reactand therefore, is that SOME of IFAB’s ludicrous ” laws” of the game are unfit for purpose.
Handball is onerthat I havelong told anyonewho cares to listen (in myown straight to the point style) that handball does not exit any more
What DOES, tragically exist instead, is now” BALLHAND”.
That is such a ridiculous and game spoiling enactment by IFAB, taken on by refs, that it OUGHT to be returned, ASAP, to handball, as it once was correctly called.
And Dan , if you will now carry on writing in this necessarily REALISTIC FASHION, you and I will become allies and friends.
Respect DAN!!!
No it’s not incompetence, it is outright CORRUPTION and one can’t sugar coat it. If anyone thinks there is no corruption amongst the officials of the richest league in the world then that person is living in self delusion. Delusions of grandeur.
Throughout history there has never been an organization or nation with great and immense wealth and power that has not had troubles with corruption amongst its officials.
When you take a closer look at some of these decisions and study them you begin to see a clear pattern. Jesus said in the Gospel Of Thomas “See what is before you and what is hidden will be made revealed”. I don’t care what anyone says, my own personal opinion is that EPL is not just corrupt but extremely corrupt. There’s also the illusion of a competitive league when that’s as far from the truth as it can get.
My personal opinion:
THE OFFICIALS ARE CORRUPT!!!
SIGH, WRITE LARGE, DELIBERATELY SO!
As the saying goes,”there is always ONE”!
Look at the refs. These officials go through the highest level of professional training available. Some of them have FIFA badges. They have been heavily trained. But then you look at the mistakes they made, it is not a one off which can be excused. These are consistent errors that should never happen in the first place, let alone on a consistent basis almost every other week. There’s absolutely no excusing this.
I’m not going to argue any further with you Jon. I read your comment and that’s your opinion and no matter what I say it would not change your mind, that I know. Also nothing anyone says will change my mind.
THE OFFICIALS ARE CORRUPT!!!