Arsenal fans should celebrate the Gunners already hitting our main objective for this season

Arsenal may fail to reach their biggest ambition of winning the Premier League this season. After failing to win their last four games, they threw away any leverage they had to lift the league.

Now their chances of winning the league depend on Manchester City dropping six points and them not dropping any. It is a tough ask, but we will have to see if things go their way.

Anyway, amidst the last few disappointing weeks, they have bagged their first success of the season as we have certainly secured our first objective for this season. The Gunners are back in Champions League football after Nottingham Forest’s 3-1 win over Brighton guaranteed Arteta and his boys to finish in the top 4.

As per ex-Arsenal star Shokdran Mustafi, that’s a big win for Arsenal. Mustafi argues that it is important for Arsenal to return to playing in Europe’s top competition. He sees that as rewarding. More rewarding than Arsenal winning the PL and ending up being a one-hit wonder.

“I think Arsenal have already won a title insurance, and they will play in the Champions League again next year, because that’s where the club belongs,” the ex-Gunner told Sky Germany.

“Of course, Arsenal want to win the league after a season like the current one.

“But the goal will be to play at the top for the next few years and not just win the Premier League once, but one or the other title.”

From Mustafi’s words, I believe he insinuates Arsenal might not be at a level ready to win the league. I also get the point that they are in progression and are headed to dominating the league if we carry on our massive improvement from this season to the next.

Do you agree that, this season, just qualifying for the Champions League is a big win for Arsenal, who last played it in the 2016–17 season?

–Sam P

