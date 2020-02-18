Arsenal fans should expect another high-scoring game on Thursday

So now that things look settled in the Arsenal camp since the arrival of Mikel Arteta, and after knocking in 4 goals against Newcastle, we have hit the perfect time to resume our Europa League campaign this Thursday. Olympiakos are certainly not going to be pushovers having played reasonably well in their Champions League Group, where they were faced with Tottenham and Bayern Munich.

But the fact is that the Greek Champions have never progressed past the Round of 16 in this Thursday night competition and have only won twice in this current round. But the one thing I am expecting is a lot of goals to be scored in both our meetings, and it would seem that Pedro Martins, the Olympiacos coach agrees with me. He told UEFA.com: “It’s a big challenge for us against Arsenal, last year’s UEFA Europa League finalists. They may not have started well in the Premier League this season, but they have great players, are dangerous and deserve our respect.

“Both [Olympiacos and Arsenal] love attacking football. Arsenal are favourites due to their pedigree, but we will have a say in it too. We want to continue in the competition and we will give it our all.”

The Gunners started their Qualifying Group in style and our youngsters did themselves proud, and in the 6 games we scored 14 goals, while conceding 7. Olympiakos may have had a much harder task in the Champions League Group, but still scored 8 goals (including 4 against Tottenham and 2 against Munich) in their six games, while conceding a massive 14.

So both teams have averaged more than 3 goals scored in each game in their qualifying group. So surely we can expect more of the same on Thursday?