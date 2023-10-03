Arsenal fans should expect to see a new reborn Kai Havertz from now on

Fans will hope a rebirth of Havertz

Arsenal’s summer signing Kai Havertz finally opened his Gunners account with a goal against struggling Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s side made a Premier League match look as if it was a training session, as his side eased past their opponent by scoring four goals.

This win not just put Arsenal within touching distance of the leaders and current Premier League champions Man City but it also gave Havertz an opportunity to finally introduce himself properly.

Since his switch from London rivals Chelsea, the German has failed to impress the majority of Arsenal fans who have witnessed his performances at the Emirates Stadium.

He has often looked like a person stranded on an alien planet. But the club’s faithful would now hope that Havertz’s goal gives him a new life on the red side of North London.

In the end, Arsenal have spent a whopping £65 million and it certainly comes with some weight. But how many times has a player struggled at a new club, only to find his feet after his first goal?

The answer is: several.

Arsenal fans belting out the Kai Havertz chant at the Vitality Stadium this afternoon. 👏 pic.twitter.com/GNEIBLfbUV — afcstuff (@afcstuff) September 30, 2023

The former Chelsea man seemed to have lost his place to Fabio Vieira, who has massively impressed lately. Many fans would have questioned Arteta’s decision to start Havertz over the Portuguese.

But many won’t have any complaints after the game. However, despite scoring a goal, the 24-year-old midfielder did not make any major impact on the game and there are several things that need ironing out. He still does not look like a player who can come up with something special.

But as they say. “hope is a big thing,” the club’s faithful will certainly be riding on that exact thing, until Havertz is a lad from their club, donning the iconic red and white jersey.

This embodies the essence of our club: supporting the players in their lows, just as the players lift the club when the fortunes are reversed.

Writer – Yash Bisht

