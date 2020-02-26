Arsenal fans should give Mesut Ozil respect when he deserves it

Whether it’s his political views, who he meets/doesn’t meet, his body language, etc, it’s fair to say that Ozil has divided opinion in Arsenal fan base.
Yet in an era where we are quick to pick on players for what they don’t do, it’s only right we share a positive story for a change.
Working with the the Charity ‘Rays of Sunshine’, our midfielder invited 17-year-old Jake Lee and his family to join Ozil’s own family in his personal box for the game against Everton. The teenager was diagnosed with Astrocytoma (brain tumour) in January 2019, preventing his own dreams of becoming professional footballer.
While Jack was able to spend time with the German after the game, his mum was grateful to Ozil’s whole network for making the day so special. “The wish was absolutely incredible and beyond all our expectations.
“We had a great day and felt very spoilt.
“Ozil’s family were so lovely and kind to us. We are so grateful to you all for a truly memorable day.”
The birth of Ozil’s child was due at the weekend so credit to Ozil’s wife, Amine Gulse, for going above and beyond to help her husband grant such a special wish. Bal Sandhu added, “Jake lives, eats and breathes football.”
We sometimes take sport too seriously. Yet at its core, it can be a comfort and an escape to many.
Ozil has to hear a lot of opinions about him. I’m sure when he visits so many sick children it helps him garner some perspective in what really matters. Whatever you think of him as a player, it’s hard not to respect the man for granting wishes like this.
A reminder that football is a beautiful game …….but it is just a game.
Dan Smith
Ozil is a very compassionate and gentle person with a massive heart. What he does for charity should be recognised and I wish more greedy celebrities would do more for the needy! Even though he paid a ridiculous amount of money he still manages to share it in other ways. As a footballer and an Arsenal player he still gets my vote too! He is class. I feel the problem for him has been the “lack” of class around him. The support that his style of football requires from the team around him has been missing. He had an abundance of of it Real Madrid. Only, Arsene Wenger never really managed to supply the kind of football we were hoping to get back to. Instead, Arsenal continued buying unproven players that just could not reach the same attacking heights that we were all used to under the early AW years. In some ways, Ozil has been like a fish out of water. He has been too good for Arsenal but contaminated by averageness..