Arsenal fans should look at Liverpool game with “positivity and enthusiasm – like Arteta

Today’s match between Arsenal and Liverpool is the talk of every football fan. Most Premier League supporters are aware that this game has the potential to significantly impact the title race.

Mikel Arteta is convinced his squad will win. He believes that in the two games they’ve already played against Liverpool this season, they did everything well but were simply unlucky in the final ball. Considering Arsenal’s apparent resurgence following the mid-season break, he claims there is a sense of optimism and excitement in his camp about the upcoming battle at the Emirates, so Liverpool should be concerned.

“What we need to do is play the way we played in the last two games against them and be more efficient in the areas that are going to decide the game,” Arteta said. “(I’m) very excited. It’s always great to prepare a game against Liverpool. How good they are, they dominate every aspect of the game. We play at home, and what I sense is a real sense of positivity and enthusiasm around the place,” said Mikel Arteta via Arsenal.com

Fortunately, Jurgen Klopp is aware of the difficult task that awaits him at the Emirates, as he stated while speaking in the press conference ahead of the game.

“That’s outside talk and fine. Inside, we just focus on the game, on the things we have to do, improve on the games we played against them, learn from the games we played against them — because they are really good, they ask for a lot—and try to win. That’s all. It is difficult enough anyway, and at Arsenal it is probably more difficult anyway, but we are in a good moment, and we should use that as well. The things we did well recently, we should pack into this game as well, so let’s give it a try,” said Klopp, via Liverpoolfc.com.

Arsenal needs to beat Liverpool; it is the only way they can keep their title hopes alive. The 5-point gap between them and Liverpool, who are currently leading the league standings, cannot be widened this weekend, and as confident as we Gooners are heading into that game, it is good to know Arteta and the players are feeling positive as well…

Today’s the day Gooners. Let’s cheer the boys on to victory!

Sam P

