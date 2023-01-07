Why Arsenal fans should not be worried about Chelsea hijacking Mudryk deal

As per the transfer specialist Ben Jacobs, in an interview with Football Transfers, if there is one thing Arsenal isn’t worried about, it’s that they’ll miss out on Mykhailo Mudryk’s signature this winter.

Mudryk made it clear months before the transfer window that he wanted to move to the Emirates in the winter, and Arsenal appeared to be the only club interested in him and thus the favourite to sign him. However, that appears to have changed as the transfer window began, with Chelsea expressing interest in the Ukrainian sensation to the point where they have already made contact with Shakhtar, threatening Arsenal’s free run for the attacker.

Chelsea’s entry in the Mudryk race has many Gunners worried, but there’s no need to be. The first thing many worry about is that with Chelsea’s financial power, they may outbid Arsenal for the attacking swoop, but about that, Ben Jacobs stated, “If Chelsea were prepared to table something far bigger, such as the €100 million that Shakhtar are quoting in public, then Arsenal were never going to entertain that kind of figure, and Chelsea would, therefore, pay wildly above market value and end up being the only suitor who had an accepted offer.

“But Arsenal don’t think that’s going to happen, and Chelsea are not likely to start off with that kind of amount. And if we’ve learned one thing from the Enzo Fernandez saga with Chelsea, it’s that there will be a lot of noise, a lot of hype, a lot of games, PR about Chelsea chucking crazy sums of money around, but the reality is they’re being quite shrewd with their offers and they’re low-balling, and I expect nothing different with Mykhailo Mudryk.”

Jacobs also hinted that Arsenal knows how much they might have to pay to bring Mudryk on board. “Arsenal feel like the Mykhailo Mudryk situation is in their control and that’s because they’ve always had a top-end valuation and if they were to meet it – and they haven’t yet – then if Shakhtar reject, they were always going to walk away, which give Arsenal significant belief that Chelsea can’t influence the situation,” he adds.

“If Chelsea were to bid higher than Arsenal’s last offer, then, should Arsenal see that as still in keeping with their own valuation, they will equal it and go as high as they’re prepared to go.”

Mudryk could really be a big plus for Arsenal’s title charge. Hopefully, the stars will align and he will be able to show the world at the Emirates why he has been dubbed the Ukrainian Neymar.

Sam P

————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WIN FREE CLUB LEVEL TICKETS for Arsenal Women V Chelsea at the Emirates on 15th January!!

Mikel Arteta compares Arsenal captain Odegaard to De Bruyne

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids