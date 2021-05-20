Arsenal fans should not expect instant success next season

Reaching the summit will not happen until a few years’ time!

Players will come in there’s no doubt about that, but what us fans have to take into consideration is that for 90% of the players that go to a new club, it takes them time to adjust to a team.

We are so desperate for our team to do well that we want players to come in and make an instant impact but the real world we are living in doesn’t work like that unfortunately.

As much as I want it to happen, we know it won’t. We know we will have to wait for those players to come in, settle and then make an impact, maybe not straight away but within a few months at least, well that would be the acceptable scenario.

We have seen as much with the likes of Partey, and really the best example being Willian. It is hard to adjust to a new lifestyle, team, manager, and tactics and for some players, a new country.

Now as much as I want our new players who may arrive to slot straight in as if they have been playing for years at the club, the reality is that, come next season, we will still be faltering, unless a miracle occurs and our team magically transforms into one that we have never seen before.

So can we really expect a big change in our team next season, why not right? If we have a complete overhaul of players then I think it is safe to say 90% the answer will be no, unless the players coming in are miracle workers and can of course adapt as soon as they join.

As much as I want a change to come for the better and as nice as it will be for new players to join, I think Arsenal will need a good few years before they are back at the top battling for what they should be.

And I sure hope I am wrong, but that seems likely to be the reality we will face if we want a change of players for the better.

So, we need to be used to seasons like this for at least a couple more years to come.

Shenel Osman