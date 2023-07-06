Arsenal fans should not play down the importance of keeping Nelson and Saliba

Arsenal fans are currently experiencing a great deal of excitement and joy as their club continues to make impressive signings in the ongoing transfer window. The arrival of Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice, and Kai Havertz has certainly caught the attention of supporters, and they are relishing these new additions to the squad.

However, amidst these high-profile signings, Arsenal is also focusing on securing the futures of some of their existing players, namely Reiss Nelson and William Saliba. The club has reportedly reached agreements to extend their contracts, ensuring their presence at Arsenal for another four years.

Despite these contract renewals being positive developments for the club, it appears that the news hasn’t received the reception it deserves from fans. The excitement generated by the high-profile signings may have overshadowed the importance of securing the long-term futures of their talented young players.

While the enthusiasm around new signings is natural, it is crucial to recognise the efforts made to retain and develop promising talents within the club.

Journalist Dean Jones says the news is the icing on an already sweet cake. He tells Give Me Sport: “Yeah, I mean it’s probably a little bit hard to get excited about contract when Arsenal are still making such big moves in the transfer market.

“But I guess, you know, big deals for Saliba and Nelson would really be the icing on the cake among the big transfer announcements.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

You can’t blame us for not being so excited that our club is signing some new players because we have been starved of fine signings for a long time.

We expect the old and new players to be in superb form at the start of the next campaign.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…