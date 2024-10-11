Arsenal fans should sit back and enjoy our beautiful journey to the top

There’s beauty in the struggle back to the top.

Prior to the last few seasons Arsenal were a team that was struggling for quite some time, you could argue we struggled from the early 2010s through to the start of the new decade even if we were a team consistently making the top 4 for the majority of that time.

The majority of that period stated above was the twilight era of the Legendary Arsene Wenger’s time at the club therefore it is understandable that we not necessarily “struggled” but didn’t manage to make huge strides forward in trying to win major honors and that steady decline was eventually the reason why he left the club back in 2018.

Gooners would have expected things to get better after he left, which was exactly what it was looking like a year into his departure, with Unai Emery showing signs of improvement in his debut campaign despite missing out on Champions League football with a single point and loosing to Chelsea in the UEL final.

With high expectations for the Spaniard in his second campaign, he got sacked midway through that season due to a dismal start to the season, he eventually got replaced permanently by another Spanish manager in Mikel Arteta and – it’s safe to say the rest was history. Okay maybe not that safe to say, but Arteta has done a pretty good job at Arsenal with improvements clearly being shown ever since that damning period for him at the club.

Indeed now we are a club challenging for major titles rather than just Champions League football, and this has now come with it’s own difficulties. We’ve suffered heartbreaks in the last two seasons in which we were clear contenders for the title and this season is yet another chance for us to make sure we achieve glory, and gooners should enjoy every moment of it.

There’s absolute beauty in this struggle because it’s clear to see that we’ll eventually get there sooner or later, we’re a team constantly improving and getting better, we’re also a young team that will only get even better with experience being gained over time, which means that it’s only a matter of time until we finally win something major.

But until then let us relish the journey in getting to these major honors.

I’m in no way trying to imply that we should be content with finishing second, but instead only acknowledging how far we’ve come, and the difficulty in trying to topple a club like Man City in the PL who have been truly dominant for the six years.

But let’s appreciate the journey with our beautiful club…

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

