Arsenal fans should stop worrying – We’ll get at least a point at the Etihad…

I know that for many Manchester City fans, Arsenal surrendering points against Liverpool was a beautiful thing for them to witness; it just gave them a significant boost in their title aspirations.
However, what they don’t know is that it could be bad news for them because Arsenal now have all the motivation they need to win all their remaining matches, the clash against City included.
Arsenal’s game against City on April 26th has been highlighted as the game that whoever wins will have all the leverage to end up being crowned champions. For Arsenal, a win could widen the gap between them and City, while for the latter, a win could reduce the gap to three points (if by then they have not dropped any).
This weekend, Arsenal were keen to end their winless run at Anfield but failed. Going to the Etihad, they’ll also be keen to end their 8-game winless run (they last won there back in January 2015) away to City.
Trust them; they’re driven enough to leave the Etihad with at least one point, if not three points, because if they don’t, all of their hard work this season will be for nothing. As Arteta said before the Liverpool game, “Something we have done in the last two or three years is to win in places that the team didn’t do for many years.”
We just have to do that, once more, at the Etihad!
Sam P
I just hope Etihad stadium won’t be as intimidating as Anfield
I hope so too Gai.
If we can play our game without any intimidation Arsenal can pick a point in Etihad considering the players determination and courage at Anfield.
The standard the team has set is extraordinary, the team has come under a lot unfair criticism after the game at Anfield. For example some have criticized Arteta for bringing an extra defender, whereas in the past we’ve been criticized for trying to go pound for pound with the big boys, we’ve been called naive for that. I understand that Arteta was trying to protect the lead.
Etihad will come with it’s own challenges, there you sit back and defend, they skin you alive or you attack and try to match them, they still skin you alive. I believe if we take our chances at Etihad we will come out with something.
Trust the process,
Somehow I have this feeling that at the end of the season, we will look back and realise that the point at Anfield gave us the title. It was a point that had all the trappings of history: two quick first-half goals for us; a missed penalty by our opponents; the gallant heroics of our goal-keeper; you can add to the list!
A loss would have done a lot more damage to our chances that we could overcome.
I knw city can still drop point as many games they ve on there way and we the gunners let trust the team ad give more moral to the players to ova come the remaining games lets go my boys