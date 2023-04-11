Arsenal fans should stop worrying – We’ll get at least a point at the Etihad…

I know that for many Manchester City fans, Arsenal surrendering points against Liverpool was a beautiful thing for them to witness; it just gave them a significant boost in their title aspirations.

However, what they don’t know is that it could be bad news for them because Arsenal now have all the motivation they need to win all their remaining matches, the clash against City included.

Arsenal’s game against City on April 26th has been highlighted as the game that whoever wins will have all the leverage to end up being crowned champions. For Arsenal, a win could widen the gap between them and City, while for the latter, a win could reduce the gap to three points (if by then they have not dropped any).

This weekend, Arsenal were keen to end their winless run at Anfield but failed. Going to the Etihad, they’ll also be keen to end their 8-game winless run (they last won there back in January 2015) away to City.

Trust them; they’re driven enough to leave the Etihad with at least one point, if not three points, because if they don’t, all of their hard work this season will be for nothing. As Arteta said before the Liverpool game, “Something we have done in the last two or three years is to win in places that the team didn’t do for many years.”

We just have to do that, once more, at the Etihad!

Sam P

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids