Arsenal fans should stop worrying about Porto’s visit to the Emirates – Here’s why…

After our last-minute defeat at Porto, some fans are already consigning us to a knock out defeat after the second leg at the Emirates.

However, despite some fans saying that our history in Europe played a part in last night’s humiliation (not one single shot on goal!) perhaps we can take some comfort from our previous results against Porto … even though we’re told how dreadful we performed in our earlier days in the CL.

As was mentioned before our trip to Portugal, we have not won any of our previous visits to the Stadio de Dragao, but history also tells us it is a completely different story once we are back on home turf…..

In the 2006/07 season, we beat Porto 2-0 over two legs.

In the 2008/09 season we beat Porto 4-2 over two legs.

In the 2009/10 season we beat Porto 6-2 over two legs.

In the 2023/24 season we lost to Porto 1-0 with our home leg to follow.

It’s comforting to use actual FACTS when looking back at results against Porto – let’s hope that MA and his players continue to preserve AW’s positive results against Porto, and I’m supporting him to the hilt to do just that.

Surely we’ll have at least ONE shot on target in the return game?

ken1945

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…