Arsenal fans show the love to new signing – “Really nice to feel welcome”

It’s great to see Arsenal trying to wrap up their summer business nice and early.

The likes of Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus (nearly) and Matt Turner have already moved to North London.

While the Gunners are still on the hunt for Leeds United’s Raphinha and Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez.

What type of player should our club pursue? What are the genuine targets? Should we buy this player or not? How would a particular player strengthen us?

💬 "To be here and be ready to work feels really, really great." 📺 It's time for a BIG interview with our brand new signing! 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 27, 2022

These are the constant conversations of the football fans during the close season.

Watching a new player come in is always exciting for the fans. This is what many fans look forward to for the whole year.

With the fanbase Arsenal have around the globe, there is certainly more excitement regarding a player finalizing a move to the Emirates Stadium.

New signing Matt Turner was the latest player to say that the gargantuan fanbase of the club made him feel welcome, after terms with his former club New England Revolution were signed in January.

In his first interview with the club, the 28-year-old said, “I will say the Arsenal fans are pretty active on the socials, I could see it in Instagram comments and stuff which was really nice to feel welcome.”

Thank you to all for the support over the last few months and making me feel right at home from afar. Can’t wait to get to work!! ❤️🤍 https://t.co/pDRIx1J1fw — Matt Turner (@headdturnerr) June 27, 2022

He went on to say that he’s excited about his move to the Gunners.

“To know that there’s the support out there for the move, that people are excited to see me come, that feels really nice because I am really, really excited to be here.”

It’s great to see the fans making the new signings feel welcome, even though they might not be the biggest names in world football.

That tells us a lot about our fanbase and how they see human beings in players before high-performing athletes.

Yash Bisht

