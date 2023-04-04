Arsenal fans shuldn’t worry what Man City are doing – Ben White isn’t bothered

Time and again this season, we’ve heard Mikel Arteta say he and his boys are only focused on controlling what they can. Well, this weekend there’s been a nice revelation: the Gunners are not the least bit bothered about what Manchester City are doing. Ben White, after another superb performance (he scored Arsenal’s second goal of the game), had the opportunity to speak to the media. Among the many things he hinted at was that by going to the Leeds game, he wasn’t even bothered to know how the Manchester City vs. Liverpool game turned out.

“I don’t watch football,” he told BBC Sport after the game.

“I was just focused on the [Arsenal vs. Leeds] game today, and that’s it.” And it is like he is not the only Gunner unconcerned with the title race banter, but also his teammates, whom he highlights, are too busy focusing on what they can control.

“There’s a lot of noise going on outside, and everyone is just keeping it very quiet and just getting on with what we are doing,” added White.