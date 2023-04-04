Arsenal fans shuldn’t worry what Man City are doing – Ben White isn’t bothered

Time and again this season, we’ve heard Mikel Arteta say he and his boys are only focused on controlling what they can. Well, this weekend there’s been a nice revelation: the Gunners are not the least bit bothered about what Manchester City are doing.
Ben White, after another superb performance (he scored Arsenal’s second goal of the game), had the opportunity to speak to the media. Among the many things he hinted at was that by going to the Leeds game, he wasn’t even bothered to know how the Manchester City vs. Liverpool game turned out.
“I don’t watch football,” he told BBC Sport after the game.
“I was just focused on the [Arsenal vs. Leeds] game today, and that’s it.” And it is like he is not the only Gunner unconcerned with the title race banter, but also his teammates, whom he highlights, are too busy focusing on what they can control.
“There’s a lot of noise going on outside, and everyone is just keeping it very quiet and just getting on with what we are doing,” added White.
“I don’t really know what’s right or wrong; I have never been in this position [competing in a title race] before. So we are just keeping quiet, heads down, and working hard.”
Arteta and his boys need to do everything to win all their remaining matches and let the rest take care of itself. This may be the first time many Arsenal players have been in the position they are in, but that is no fault of their own; they can win the league in their own way and shame those who’ve been saying all along that their inexperience will be their biggest setback.
COYG!
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids
I make BW call on this absolutely right.
It is within our own grasp and as long as we concentrate on own game and match or better city results we will see it through.
There will be a few more twists and turns in the next 9 games but I would rather have the points in the bag as we have now then the games in hand.
We sit proudly on top and deservedly so and It’s for the others to catch us and if they do for what ever reason come the end of the season then they will deserve to be champions.
For now we dream the dream and fingers crossed and a bit of luck sprinkled on top of the great football we have been playing We will end up as champions.
Here ending the 20 year drought and seeing the boys home to glory.
Onwards and upwards
Actually there is nothing to worry Arsenal players will always play to their full potential us as fans also should always give them our full support as simple as that.
Liverpool will play at Stamford Bridge tonight. We have more days to recover, train and prepare for the game at Anfield, so we should get at least one point from them