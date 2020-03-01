Arsenal fans smashing Liverpool over invincible failure

Arsenal fans have not had a lot to cheer about this season but they did yesterday.

Arsenal remains the only invincible club in the modern era (Preston did it in an 18 game season over 100 years ago) following Liverpool’s loss at Watford and they have celebrated it in brutal fashion.

The Reds did give it a good go it must be said, they are a remarkable team and may yet end the season with the highest ever points total, they may even do the treble but they will not end the season as invincibles.

No doubt some spoilt brats will have a go saying that Arsenal is 9th, humbled by Olympiacos and all that but who cares, we are still the only club that has gone an entire season unbeaten and I for one will never apologise for celebrating when a rival team gets so close and then fails.

All this will be forgotten in a few days but for now, we can celebrate the hell out of Liverpool losing to relegation-threatened Watford.

These fans on Twitter certainly have

“Mum it’s me again… cancel the Invincibles parade, Ismaïla Sarr has ruined everything” pic.twitter.com/HI1OTwnlZ0 — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) February 29, 2020

Every season they come, every season they fail. Only ours is gold. The Arsenal.#Invincibles pic.twitter.com/vzaqiRwSmG — D (@DB_AfcHighbury) February 29, 2020

The audacity to dream it. The belief to predict it. The genius to achieve it.#Invincibles pic.twitter.com/G34nRhFsyz — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) February 29, 2020

Liverpool just got destroyed 3-0 by Watford. This humiliation alone means they don’t deserve to be mentioned in the same breath as the unbeatable Arsenal Invincibles. https://t.co/azxG0Om86e — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 29, 2020

I know I’m being petty, but hey! We don’t get any joy on the pitch, we may as well take it where we can get it off the pitch!! #Invincibles pic.twitter.com/qSfpYEFelV — Kildare Gunner (@KildareGunner) February 29, 2020

Liverpool, enjoy your PL trophy when it comes, at least it’ll never be a GOLD 😜 #Invincibles pic.twitter.com/55zX73qAZI — Othman Pate (@Othmanpate) February 29, 2020