Arsenal fans smashing Liverpool over invincible failure

Arsenal fans have not had a lot to cheer about this season but they did yesterday.

Arsenal remains the only invincible club in the modern era (Preston did it in an 18 game season over 100 years ago) following Liverpool’s loss at Watford and they have celebrated it in brutal fashion.

The Reds did give it a good go it must be said, they are a remarkable team and may yet end the season with the highest ever points total, they may even do the treble but they will not end the season as invincibles.

No doubt some spoilt brats will have a go saying that Arsenal is 9th, humbled by Olympiacos and all that but who cares, we are still the only club that has gone an entire season unbeaten and I for one will never apologise for celebrating when a rival team gets so close and then fails.

All this will be forgotten in a few days but for now, we can celebrate the hell out of Liverpool losing to relegation-threatened Watford.

These fans on Twitter certainly have

 

  1. Sue says:
    March 1, 2020 at 12:03 pm

    Bloody love the above tweets!!!

  2. Mohsan says:
    March 1, 2020 at 12:52 pm

    Brilliant tweets, made my day lol!. Now that Liverpool have tasted defeat it won’t be a surprise as more defeats will come there way….now every team knows they a jinx in their armour n they are not as invisible as everyone thought…..it came a very good time as well. Athleti can take some heart from it n there is a big chance they will dump Liverpool out if champions league. When they are down kick them even harder hahaha

  3. Godswill says:
    March 1, 2020 at 1:10 pm

    Interesting tweets.
    The gathering of invincible managers in PL only has one person for now and he was Arsenal manager.

