Arsenal fans smile, the club plans to splash almost £200m in the summer

Arsenal fans were left disappointed when the club failed to spend significantly in the last transfer window.
While Premier League clubs signed the likes of Julian Alvarez and Luis Diaz, Arsenal offloaded their deadwood instead.
The Gunners remain in the hunt for a return to a Champions League place and would want to achieve that in this campaign.
However, failure to strengthen the group has made their task much harder now.
But that could all change at the end of this season, with a new report claiming the Gunners intend to splash the cash on several high-profile players.
The Sun says they plan on spending around £180million to bolster Mikel Arteta’s squad.
With the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette expected to leave, the club has Alexander Isak and Dominic Calvert-Lewin on their wishlist.
In midfield, they will target Wolves Ruben Neves, who has been their long-term target.
These players would cost a lot of money, but the report insists the Gunners are prepared to pay to upgrade their squad.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We remain hopeful that the second half of the season will end well, but the club has to make up for not spending last month by doing so in the summer.
Hopefully, it would be enough to sort out most of our pressing issues.
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
Yes these are the announcements we need! Nothing like telling everyone so that they can inflate prices.
All the players you mentioned can not upgrade the team, not even Isak. Cos he will make the attack less elusive not to talk to Calvert. Bringing back Nelson and Folarin will actually strengthen the team more as they’d offer elusiveness and frightening speed.
Neves will even play worse than Xhaka in that Arsenal midfield. He’s not an athletic DM.
To be fair, its what is needed and I’d hope, expected.
IS it an official announcement…..Or a Sun information!!
We’ve been buying for the future for years. Rest assured when the future comes we’ll still be looking at the future. The wise and enlightened live in the ‘here and now’. Arteta and Edu do not understand the fundamentals of reality.
You know what they say about thinking about the future too much,you tend to forget the present!
Arteta or rather…..
(ADMIN COMMENT – REIN YOUR NECK IN OR YOU ARE BANNED)
Without European football the wish list of players will have to be adjusted.
First the club needs to secure European football, then identify the key pieces needed to build a balanced and competitive squad.
PR machine churning out a new narrative, trying to change the talking points. Fair play, but there has been plenty of “future talk and plans” yet little shown in the present.
New faces at the club, but same tactics have yielded the same results. The uphill struggle continues in this phase, massive gamble not to strengthen in needed areas.
Midfield continues to be a weak point, and we still struggle for goals. Not sure if the potential internal solutions will be enough to secure European football.
Time will tell. A change of tactics and style would also be a welcome addition.
how rich to start spewing this sort of future spending nonsense on the heels of the most uninspiring windows in recent times, which is saying something
is it season ticket renewal time already !?.these kind of promises usually coincide with the season ticket rush.