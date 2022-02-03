Arsenal fans smile, the club plans to splash almost £200m in the summer

Arsenal fans were left disappointed when the club failed to spend significantly in the last transfer window.

While Premier League clubs signed the likes of Julian Alvarez and Luis Diaz, Arsenal offloaded their deadwood instead.

The Gunners remain in the hunt for a return to a Champions League place and would want to achieve that in this campaign.

However, failure to strengthen the group has made their task much harder now.

But that could all change at the end of this season, with a new report claiming the Gunners intend to splash the cash on several high-profile players.

The Sun says they plan on spending around £180million to bolster Mikel Arteta’s squad.

With the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette expected to leave, the club has Alexander Isak and Dominic Calvert-Lewin on their wishlist.

In midfield, they will target Wolves Ruben Neves, who has been their long-term target.

These players would cost a lot of money, but the report insists the Gunners are prepared to pay to upgrade their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We remain hopeful that the second half of the season will end well, but the club has to make up for not spending last month by doing so in the summer.

Hopefully, it would be enough to sort out most of our pressing issues.