Arsenal fans surely can’t accept another performance like that debacle against Newcastle

There are some Gooners who assumed that, based on Arsenal finishing 2nd in the last two seasons, we would be title contenders again – like Football stands still and waits.
Forget the comparisons though to the last couple of campaigns. On Saturday the Gunners produced a gutless display that was more reminiscent of Arteta’s first years as a manager.
We were passing the ball sideways, zero creative movement off the ball and the opposition keeper barely having to make a save became expected.
This team has enough credit in the bank for this to be conceded as a one off, but it has to be called out for what it was. If this club is serious about winning titles (and I maintain we won’t under this regime) then we can’t accept that performance at Saint James Park.
It’s ultimately why I can’t see us being Champions outside of a Man City points deduction. Pep Guardiola has set such high standards that you can’t have afternoons when you don’t show up.
Ironically one of those occasions was in the fixture last season. That day our manager was too busy blaming the officials as a deflection tactic. I remember then pointing out that we had become a side who now struggled to make chances.
Even in Arsene Wenger’s final years, you could always guarantee we would create opportunities, and rarely would we have many matches where we didn’t score.
We have had three already.
Our tempo was such on Tyneside that you never felt we were going to beat Nick Pope. For the keeper to only have one shot on target (0 in the second half) is crazy when you assume we should have played with urgency given what was at stake.
I don’t even think Newcastle were that good. Eddie Howe simply out thought Arteta, organizing his men to win every 50-50 and dual. There was nothing outstanding about Howe’s ideas; he simply demanded his players work hard and battled. Which should be standard?
Unless you lack bravery.
Bravery isn’t just about being physical or being prepared to get stuck in it.
It’s about having the personality to demand possession, the courage to not be afraid to try something different instead of fearing getting something wrong, it’s about moving off the ball instead of staying in your one position like you’re a robot.
After the last two campaigns this squad has credit in the bank, but we can’t tolerate another performance like that again.
That reminded me of the dark days of Arteta’s first full season.
Dan
It’s rather a daft headline for the article because if it happens again (which we hope it won’t, of course) Arsenal fans will have no option but to accept it. What are they going do? Storm The Emirates and demand Arteta’s removal?
It was only a few weeks ago now that there was an article on JA (and many posts supporting it) about how great it was that Arsenal had given Arteta a new, much improved, contract at a reported £16m a year. That’s the second biggest in the EPL, only £4m less than Pep’s reported contract at City.
As I said at the time, the key difference between the two contracts is that Arteta’s is based on the expectation of success, whereas Pep’s is based on achievement. Now, it doesn’t mean that Arteta won’t be successful this season (possibly more successful than Pep, who knows) but it’s still all expectation. We’ll all have to hope that it works out in the end. There is no alternative.
I beg to differ. We didn’t lack bravery, but the playmakers who can quickly and incisively move the ball to the left wing from the right and vice versa
If Arteta doesn’t trust Nwaneri to be a starter in EPL games, he should’ve kept Vieira to deputize Odegaard
The players didn’t perform is true, but they were carrying out Arteta’s instructions.
When things obviously were not working, Trossard having a nightmare game, and Havertz all over the pitch except up top, Arteta waited too long to change this up.
A real weakness with Arteta; when his plan A fails, he really struggles to adjust tactics, switch out players, and try a new approach. He struggles to adjust on the fly, the blame lies with him.
Durand,
Well said, Arteta is becoming a big problem. Hopefully the loved up Arteta lovey’s will start noticing this to.
But don’t bet on it.
IMO, WE HAVE BECOME PREDICTABLE AND ROBOTIC, WE HAVE GONE BACKWARDS BECAUSE THE MANAGER IS OVERTHINKING TACTICS AND THE EMPHASIS IS ON NOT LOSING, WHICH THERE ISN’T ANYTHING WRONG WITH BUT NOT AT THE EXPENCE OF ATTACKING. WE HAVE OUR MOST CREATIVE PLAYER INJURED AND WE FALL APART. IT JUST SHOWS YOU THAT WE NEEDED REINFORCEMENTS UP IN ATTACK AND ANOTHER CREATIVE MIDFIELD PLAYER.
YOU LOOK AT THE OTHER TOP TEAMS AND THEY HAVE PACE UP TOP, UNLIKE US, LOOK HOW DEEP WE PLAY NOW WHICH, BRINGS THE OPPOSITION ONTO US, ALSO WE MARK SPACE AND NOT PLAYERS GIVING THEM TIME TO PLAY THROUGH US. YESTERDAY KAI WAS TEN YARDS FROM OUR GOAL LINE RESULTING IN NO OUT BALL. OUR TACTICS DIDN’T WORK IN THE 1ST HALF SO I DO NOT KNOW WHY IT WOULD WORK IN THE 2ND HALF, WHERE WE KNEW CHANGES WERE NEEDED AT HALF TERM, ANOTHER THING HE NEEDS TO LOOK AT.
PLAYING THOMAS AT RIGHT BACK SO HE CAN FIT IN MERINO WHO IS NO WHERE UPTO THE PACE NEEDED, IMO I DON’T THINK HE IS GOOD ENOUGH TBH. SO UNLESS HE FIXES THESE PROBLEMS SOON, WE WILL HAVE TO ENDURE THESE BELOW PAR PERFORMANCES.
I would like to think our players have the mental strength to bounce back from a series of very unconvincing performances which have coincided with the injury to our most creative player and sub par showings from the likes of Trossard, Martinelli and, surprisingly Rice and Gabriel.One way or another Arteta has to lift his players and take decisions to introduce changes in personelle and tactics with the aim of creating more chances,Apart from restoring Partey to his rightful position as our midfield conductor he needs to abandon his obsession in using inverted full backs when we already have inverted wingers who are so predictable and seem under orders not to interchange.Attacking ,overlapping full backs are a must as far as I am concerned if we are to begin to create chances but, sadly I don’t think Arteta thinks along these lines.Testing times lie ahead for sure and we can only hope the players can regain their drive and confidence in the weeks ahead.
It’s definitely not the time, but right That a replacement of Arteta would not be completely wrong. When you insist on something What is not going to happen is a waste of time. With Arteta I think that now has a lot of chances. He is overrated and blocked, no alternative coach no performances titles. I think that when you want titles your coach must have such performances in his career either as a coach or even as a player. However I think that the owners are not blameless. What else do you expect? This ownership is a disaster, and this coach’s ceiling was the year before last when he pulled off the miracle of not being involved in losing that championship. I think we are a club trapped in this whole function of the club. It is a shame and disrespect for a club to be called big and 20 years have passed since the conquest of the last but that is, a kid who became Arsenal 15 years old when we won the championship is today 45 and waiting for the miracle. A forty-year-old is now retired, and a new retiree 2004 may have died without seeing our champion team again. This owner was our disaster.