Arsenal fans surely can’t accept another performance like that debacle against Newcastle

There are some Gooners who assumed that, based on Arsenal finishing 2nd in the last two seasons, we would be title contenders again – like Football stands still and waits.

Forget the comparisons though to the last couple of campaigns. On Saturday the Gunners produced a gutless display that was more reminiscent of Arteta’s first years as a manager.

We were passing the ball sideways, zero creative movement off the ball and the opposition keeper barely having to make a save became expected.

This team has enough credit in the bank for this to be conceded as a one off, but it has to be called out for what it was. If this club is serious about winning titles (and I maintain we won’t under this regime) then we can’t accept that performance at Saint James Park.

It’s ultimately why I can’t see us being Champions outside of a Man City points deduction. Pep Guardiola has set such high standards that you can’t have afternoons when you don’t show up.

Ironically one of those occasions was in the fixture last season. That day our manager was too busy blaming the officials as a deflection tactic. I remember then pointing out that we had become a side who now struggled to make chances.

Even in Arsene Wenger’s final years, you could always guarantee we would create opportunities, and rarely would we have many matches where we didn’t score.

We have had three already.

Our tempo was such on Tyneside that you never felt we were going to beat Nick Pope. For the keeper to only have one shot on target (0 in the second half) is crazy when you assume we should have played with urgency given what was at stake.

I don’t even think Newcastle were that good. Eddie Howe simply out thought Arteta, organizing his men to win every 50-50 and dual. There was nothing outstanding about Howe’s ideas; he simply demanded his players work hard and battled. Which should be standard?

Unless you lack bravery.

Bravery isn’t just about being physical or being prepared to get stuck in it.

It’s about having the personality to demand possession, the courage to not be afraid to try something different instead of fearing getting something wrong, it’s about moving off the ball instead of staying in your one position like you’re a robot.

After the last two campaigns this squad has credit in the bank, but we can’t tolerate another performance like that again.

That reminded me of the dark days of Arteta’s first full season.

Dan

