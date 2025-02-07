Arsenal fans think Arteta is unhappy with the club’s hierarchy

When you manage a top club like Arsenal, where expectations are sky-high, you naturally expect the board to provide unwavering support. Mikel Arteta, throughout the first half of the season, could see that his team was lacking in certain areas, particularly in attack. It became clear that Arsenal needed to bolster their forward line if they were to compete at the highest level and challenge for major trophies.

However, despite recognising this need, Arteta did not receive the kind of support he would have hoped for during the January transfer window. The club made a move to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa, but questions must be raised about why the approach came so late in the window. Why did it take until the dying moments of the transfer period for Arsenal to make a serious bid for the English striker? These are the types of questions Arteta will likely be asking himself as he strives to bring silverware back to the Emirates.

As the transfer window closed and Arsenal failed to make any major moves in the forward department, it became evident that Arteta was left to work with the same attacking options he had at the start of the season. Football Insider reports that Arsenal fans, ever attuned to their manager’s body language, can see that Arteta is unhappy with the lack of support from the board. His frustration is clear, and many feel that the January transfer window could have been an opportunity to strengthen the squad more significantly.

The manager’s need for support from the board is crucial as Arsenal look to push for the Premier League and Champions League. The Gunners must be willing to spend in the transfer market, especially when we see rivals like Manchester City continually strengthen their squad with significant investments. If Arteta is to lead Arsenal back to the top, he will need more backing in the transfer market to ensure that the team can compete with the best.