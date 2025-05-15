Arsenal fans think ex-Gunner is the real son of Wenger as he shines as a manager

A growing number of former Arsenal players who worked under Arsène Wenger have transitioned into managerial roles and are enjoying considerable success. One of the most prominent examples is Mikel Arteta, who currently manages the Arsenal first team. Arteta, a former player under Wenger, has played a key role in revitalising the squad and implementing a clear tactical identity.

Beyond Arteta, several other ex-players are now active in management across the globe. Notable names include Patrick Vieira, who has held multiple managerial posts, and Cesc Fàbregas, who is currently making headlines for his work at Como. Fàbregas was recently appointed to the managerial role at the Italian club following their promotion to Serie A.

Fàbregas Making His Mark in Italy

The beginning of the season proved challenging for Como, with inconsistent performances affecting their early progress. However, since the turn of the year, the team has shown marked improvement. Their results have stabilised, and they have maintained an unbeaten run since March, positioning themselves for a solid mid-table finish in Serie A.

Fàbregas has received widespread recognition for his efforts in guiding the club through a demanding period and establishing a more cohesive playing style. His recent interview, in which he outlined his managerial approach, drew considerable attention and praise from fans and analysts alike.

A New Generation Inspired by Wenger

As reported by the Daily Mail, Arsenal supporters who viewed Fàbregas’s analysis were particularly impressed. Many of them began referring to him as “the real son of Wenger”, highlighting the stylistic and philosophical influence the former Arsenal manager has had on Fàbregas’s coaching methods.

Although Wenger was Fàbregas’s first professional manager, the Spaniard went on to play under several elite coaches throughout his career. He has spoken about drawing on lessons learned from each of them, incorporating diverse tactical insights into his managerial style.

While Fàbregas’s success at Como is notable, he is part of a broader trend of former Arsenal players thriving in management. This new generation of coaches appears to be continuing Wenger’s legacy in various ways, applying their experiences from their playing days to promising starts in their respective coaching careers.

