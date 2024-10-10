Some Arsenal fans think Odegaard will be back sooner than expected

Martin Odegaard may be closer to returning to full fitness than initially expected, as Arsenal recently released footage of his recovery.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been missing their captain, who sustained an injury during the September international break, and they have been eager to have him back as soon as possible.

Odegaard is working hard to return, and although he hasn’t resumed ball work or training on grass, the club shared a video showing him putting in work at the gym.

According to Football Insider, the clip has excited Arsenal fans, many of whom now believe that Odegaard will return sooner than anticipated. His progress over the last few weeks suggests he could be back in contention earlier than expected.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to have Odegaard back as soon as possible, but we do not have to rush him back because that could make him break down again sooner.

We have coped well without him in the picture and expect that to continue. But when he is back, our performance will certainly improve even further.

