Arsenal fans think the time has come for injury prone player to leave

Takehiro Tomiyasu is set to miss the rest of the season due to injury after undergoing another surgery. This latest setback means he will have played just six minutes of football for Arsenal this term, which is a huge disappointment for both the player and the club.

The Japan international has been an important member of Mikel Arteta’s squad, with the manager consistently relying on him whenever he is available. Tomiyasu has always been a dedicated professional, willing to help the team whenever needed, but injuries have severely hampered his time at the Emirates. Over the past few seasons, he has struggled with multiple fitness issues, preventing him from making a significant impact.

This campaign has been particularly difficult, as Arsenal have barely had the opportunity to call upon him. Despite this, the club continue to support him, believing he will return stronger once he recovers from his latest operation. However, the frustration among some sections of the fanbase has grown, with certain supporters losing patience over his repeated injury problems.

According to Football Insider, some Arsenal fans feel that Tomiyasu may never be fit enough to play a consistent role for the team, and as a result, they believe the club should move on from him. While Arsenal’s management remains optimistic about his recovery, some supporters argue that his injury record makes it too risky to keep him for the long term.

As the summer transfer window approaches, the possibility of his departure has become a topic of discussion. Should another club express interest in signing him, there are Arsenal fans who would welcome his exit. Injuries have plagued his time in North London, and while his quality is undeniable when fit, his prolonged absences have raised questions about his future at the club.

Tomiyasu has endured significant misfortune with injuries, and there is hope that this latest surgery will finally resolve his ongoing fitness struggles. If he can overcome these setbacks, he still has a chance to contribute meaningfully to Arsenal. However, if his injury problems persist, a move away may ultimately be the best solution for both the player and the club.