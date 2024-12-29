Arsenal fans think they have spotted potential Saka replacement arriving in London

Arsenal has been dealt a significant blow as star winger Bukayo Saka is set to miss the next two months due to injury. This development is a nightmare scenario for the Gunners, as Saka has been one of their most influential players since breaking into the first team. His absence will test Mikel Arteta’s side, which already struggled earlier in the season when captain Martin Odegaard was sidelined for a similar length of time. However, considering Saka’s consistent output and reliability, his absence could be even more damaging.

Since his debut, Saka has been a cornerstone of Arsenal’s success, consistently delivering goals, assists, and match-winning performances. This consistency has made him irreplaceable, and because of his durability over the years, Arsenal has never felt the need to prioritise signing a backup option of comparable quality. However, the current situation forces the club to find creative solutions, and early signs suggest that they may rely on reshuffling their current squad to cope.

One immediate option has been to deploy Gabriel Martinelli in Saka’s role. The Brazilian, typically more effective on the left flank, has struggled to replicate Saka’s impact on the right. Fans and analysts alike agree that Martinelli is not a natural fit for the position, making it clear that Arsenal will need a more effective plan if they are to maintain their title challenge during Saka’s absence.

According to The Daily Mail, some Arsenal fans believe the club has already begun taking steps to address the issue. Observant supporters claim to have spotted a jet carrying Fabio Vieira back to London, suggesting that Arsenal may be recalling the on-loan midfielder from FC Porto. While Vieira has primarily operated in midfield during his time with the Gunners, his versatility could provide Arteta with an option to experiment with, rather than spending heavily in the January transfer window.

Despite these rumours, one thing is clear: Saka is irreplaceable. His unique blend of talent, work ethic, and consistency cannot simply be replicated by another player. While Arsenal may need to sign someone who can play in his role at a comparable level, fans and the club must accept that finding a true replacement for Saka is an almost impossible task.