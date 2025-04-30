Arsenal fans think they need a new captain as Odegaard’s struggles continue

Martin Odegaard has largely enjoyed unwavering support from Arsenal fans throughout his tenure at the club, having taken on the captain’s armband and helped lead the Gunners through a period of significant progress. Last season, he was central to Arsenal’s title challenge, which went all the way to the final day, cementing his place as a key figure both on and off the pitch.

Naturally, expectations were high heading into the current campaign. Arsenal were tipped to go one step further and finally secure the Premier League title. While that dream has now slipped away with Liverpool sealing top spot, hope remains alive in Europe, where Arsenal still have a shot at Champions League glory. For that to happen, they need their captain to lead by example, both in terms of quality and mentality.

Unfortunately, Odegaard’s performances this season have been inconsistent, and the criticism has intensified following Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to PSG in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final. The Gunners were unable to take advantage of home soil at the Emirates, and several senior players, including the Norwegian playmaker, came under scrutiny.

According to Football Insider, a portion of the fanbase has begun questioning Odegaard’s leadership credentials. While still a minority, some supporters have gone as far as to suggest he should be stripped of the captaincy unless there’s a significant uptick in form and influence. The suggestion has sparked debate about what is expected from a club captain, especially when results do not go the team’s way.

That said, calls to remove him from the role feel premature. Odegaard remains a technically gifted player with a strong understanding of Mikel Arteta’s system, and his leadership is typically expressed through composure and consistency rather than aggression or vocal dominance. The current criticism may be more reflective of overall frustration with recent results than a true indictment of his leadership.

There’s no question that Arsenal need more from their captain on the pitch if they are to overturn the deficit in the second leg and reach the Champions League final. But leadership is also about resilience, and this is a moment where Odegaard has the chance to silence his critics and reaffirm why he was chosen to wear the armband in the first place.