Arsenal fans throwing bottles at Man City players should be punished by Dan Smith
I can understand the emotion straight after a game, especially if you have attended the match in person.
A day after though fans over a certain age should have the ability to judge events on merit.
Just because the big decisions went against us on Saturday doesn’t mean those decisions were wrong.
Xhaka didn’t have to pull Silva’s shirt, nor did he have to leave his leg dangling.
However popular Gabriel is, he didn’t have to mess with the penalty spot, and on a yellow card was silly to make the challenge he did.
Neither the award of the penalty or the red card was the most outrageous calls I have ever seen.
Even if we had been robbed, it doesn’t justify a section of our fanbase throwing objects at anyone.
Yet, having watched countless video and read several articles, very few have acknowledged those supporters were wrong to throw bottles and toilet rolls at Rodri.
I know countless YouTubers who to deflect from a result will talk about disgraceful behaviour from the crowd
I have long said Football faces a problem.
There are grown adults who think the sport gives you a licence to act however they want.
These are men and women who have full time jobs and families, where they wouldn’t dare deal with adversity in their daily lives by throwing a bottle at someone.
Yet in the confines of a stadium they think they are above the law.
I’m clearly a passionate gooner, but it would never dawn on me to throw something at another human being, no matter how disappointed I am.
We read about crowd trouble in countries like Italy and Greece and are quick to judge.
Yet when the UK has fans acting like animals it doesn’t get reported as heavily.
Either because we don’t want to admit there is a problem in this country, or worse, we are used to it.
Hopefully Arsenal will identify the cowards who threw the missiles and ban them for life.
We need to educate that next generation of fans that losing in the final seconds is not a reason to try and hurt someone.
I have long argued for zero tolerance towards this kind of behaviour.
If I made the laws, you would serve a prison sentence.
If that’s harsh, then you should have the maturity to be able to attend a fixture being able to deal with the emotion of a live football match.
Be Kind in The Comments
Dan
Watch Albert Stuivenberg’s FULL Press conference here….
28 CommentsAdd a Comment
Agreed
In one of our matches which we won of course, Arsenal players were stopped by the ref to celebrate in the opposition fans section. While not supporting throwing things, I don’t blame our fans because they acted out of impulse. Not only were those ManCity players celebrating in our fans’ section, they teased our fans too. Even Rodri pulled his jersey in front of them – that’s sexual harassment.
They should instead have been thrown at the referee
English referees should be fired. A referee from Upper Volta would be an improvement
It has to be said Rodri antagonised the situation sliding into the arsenal end
Screaming and shirtless.
In the 93rd minute of a match where we have been cheated by a referee.
I think Rodri should get a ban.
Had it been white Hart lane
Elland road turf moor or somewhere like that it would have been a lot worse than toilet paper.
I could genuinely see somebody running on decking him and although I don’t condone violence I’d say he deserved it for being so stupid.
Remember Leeds game? We scored thr 2nd goal and celebrated it in front of Leeds fans, but the boys made no contact with the Leeds fans to antagonize them. The ref still came to clear our players out of that corner.
I don’t know the reason behind such oafish and disgusting behaviour. I would like to point out though, that rugby doesn’t have this problem and suggest that the players respect the authority of the referee and maybe this spills over to the supporters. Players haranguing the ref only serves to inflame certain sections of these so called supporters.
It doesn’t help that decision making at times by weak refereeing and VAR not being correctly used does incite the crowd. There is so much at stake in staying in the Premier league and competing for the top4 that sense goes out of the window, but anti social behaviour should bring about a ban.
As for bringing back alcohol consumption on the terraces…..
The Arsenal fan respnse was very mild indeed.
Rodri incited the crowd and a few empty plastic drink bottles floated down on to the pitch. Compared to the filthy old stadiums still in use in the 70’s and 80’s football today is played in vertable palaces. The animal behavior of the late 1970’s early 1980’s has been replaced by the gentrified digital generation who by comparison are meek and timid angles.
Still not acceptable
Cannot do anything but agree, but I also think that Rodri should also be punished. He could have turned left and celebrated in front of the City fans but he chose to turn right and antagonise the home fans. Players must be held responsible for behaviour likely to incite unrest.
He was appalling too
No fan should be purnished, their actions were merely a reaction to Rodris action.
Agreed, Dan. I was sat in that corner (the family section of all places!!!) watching KDB clearing all the debris only to be pelted by more! Appalling behaviour..
I know emotions run high, but come on! It was bad enough sitting next to some bloke who kept hurling obscenities [every other word was the ‘C’ word] at the ref/City players with my 15 yr old son and a lot younger nearby; absolutely disgusting behaviour from some of our fanbase. People like that ruin it for the majority…
I’m going to chip in here with a controversial comment.
If I play Sunday league or any other sport, and opponent score and celebrate, I dont mind at all.
If the opponent scorer targets me and comes an inch away in front of my face to celebrate, I will resort to physicality. I think its a natural reaction. I dont mean punching him but shove him away or similar.
Rodri scored, thats okay. He celebrates, thats okay too. But he made it in a way clearly to agonize the fans, really rub it in their faces. This will cause a reaction in people.
You can’t expect to get in on somebodys face solely to provoke and get away without any reaction.
I’m not saying Rhodri’s actions were acceptable, but after hearing the abuse aimed at him and his team-mates all afternoon, I can’t say I’m surprised!
Haven’t we celebrated goals like that before??
No excuse whatsoever for the mindless idiots reactions from the mob!!!! Catch them and ban them.
The fans should be punished simply with a 1 match ban for their actions. But so should Rhodri and the Referee for creating the situation. Rodri had 2 options, his fans to the left and the Arsenal support to his right. He chose to antagonise the home support. Knowing full well they would react the way they did. City have got away with one thanks to the ref and not for the first time this season. The referees should also be held accountable for causing these situations
Shouldn’t the player also get some sort of punishment / fine. I didnt see any bottles get thrown until after Rodi started screaming at the home crowd….?
Let’s have a bit of context here, throwing missiles in a football stadium is unacceptable. However, City fans filled bottles with piss and threw them into club level. This is a football problem, not an Arsenal one.
Agreed one needs to be punished as well as the other
City fan… Rodri’s actions were not great but I’m not sure why fans of any club including my own feel it’s ok to verbally abuse players with some of the most disgusting language available and expect said players who are human beings not to react in some way. One person in these comments said someone celebrating a goal in front of him would provoke him to get physical. What would you do if people were shouting obscenities at you, insulting your family..etc. a Brentford fan is under investigation for homophobic abuse directed at a city player. Abuse is not acceptable in any situation.
Exactly, Darren 👍👍👍It’s disgraceful; the ugly side of football I don’t wish to be a part of.
I am not sure if you were there, Rodri scored at the end where his fans were, he could have gone over to them or towards the Arsenal fans. He chose the latter, hence the barrage of missiles. Whilst it’s not acceptable behaviour from Gooners, footballers shouldn’t goad them either especially when a game is settled in injury time. The responsibility lies in all quarters.
I was and as I say it wasn’t great from Rodri. You have missed the point I was making though. Do you feel it is acceptable to shout abuse at another human being? Do you think it’s ok to call him all the horrid names you can muster? In any other environment that behaviour would be deemed unacceptable but in a football stadium somehow it’s deemed acceptable. Beggars belief! Rodri is studying for a degree at Manchester university, he’s a smart guy who clearly lost his head because of the constant abuse. I’m not aiming this at just arsenal fans. As I said only a few days earlier a Brentford fan was reported for homophonic abuse directed at a city player. This is a much broader problem that exists within all club fan bases. Families taking kids to games have to accept this and therefore the cycle continues as those kids learn that it’s acceptable. It’s just very sad!
Agree wholeheartedly Dan.
At least fans reacted with dignity. What do u expect? Claps from fans or let d dirty dogs celebrate in front of us? This is football not gimnastics. We F… Em all…
“Dignity”? I do not think that word means what you think it means.
There was a moment in yesterday’s game at Stamford Bridge where a Liverpool player was about to take a corner and was being berated by a kid who looked about 14. Really made me sad. But when the adults in the room are throwing around the C-word in the family section as Sue experienced, and throwing plastic bottles around, is it any wonder.