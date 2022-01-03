Arsenal fans throwing bottles at Man City players should be punished by Dan Smith

I can understand the emotion straight after a game, especially if you have attended the match in person.

A day after though fans over a certain age should have the ability to judge events on merit.

Just because the big decisions went against us on Saturday doesn’t mean those decisions were wrong.

Xhaka didn’t have to pull Silva’s shirt, nor did he have to leave his leg dangling.

However popular Gabriel is, he didn’t have to mess with the penalty spot, and on a yellow card was silly to make the challenge he did.

Neither the award of the penalty or the red card was the most outrageous calls I have ever seen.

Even if we had been robbed, it doesn’t justify a section of our fanbase throwing objects at anyone.

Yet, having watched countless video and read several articles, very few have acknowledged those supporters were wrong to throw bottles and toilet rolls at Rodri.

I know countless YouTubers who to deflect from a result will talk about disgraceful behaviour from the crowd

I have long said Football faces a problem.

There are grown adults who think the sport gives you a licence to act however they want.

These are men and women who have full time jobs and families, where they wouldn’t dare deal with adversity in their daily lives by throwing a bottle at someone.

Yet in the confines of a stadium they think they are above the law.

I’m clearly a passionate gooner, but it would never dawn on me to throw something at another human being, no matter how disappointed I am.

We read about crowd trouble in countries like Italy and Greece and are quick to judge.

Yet when the UK has fans acting like animals it doesn’t get reported as heavily.

Either because we don’t want to admit there is a problem in this country, or worse, we are used to it.

Hopefully Arsenal will identify the cowards who threw the missiles and ban them for life.

We need to educate that next generation of fans that losing in the final seconds is not a reason to try and hurt someone.

I have long argued for zero tolerance towards this kind of behaviour.

If I made the laws, you would serve a prison sentence.

If that’s harsh, then you should have the maturity to be able to attend a fixture being able to deal with the emotion of a live football match.

Dan

