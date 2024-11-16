Arsenal fans told not to expect any marquee signings in January window

Arsenal are going be reactive rather than proactive in the January transfer window.

While club football has been put on hold due the international break, Arsenal’s hierarchy have taken the opportunity to get together, like they do annually to discuss and plan how to take the club forward. It was reported earlier this week that senior Arsenal executives would be making the trip state side to meet with the Kroenkes. Chief among their agenda along with the potential replacement for Edu was the upcoming transfer windows. Considering the form the Gunners have been on recently especially in the Premier League, some gooners would’ve been hoping for star incomings in January to be able to bolster the squad but if latest reports are anything to go by then that will not the case.

Sun Sport recently reported an outcome of the meeting that was held this week. This being that the Gunners will not be targeting any new incomings for the Winter transfer window. The club still sees the January window as a reactive window instead of an active one, this should tell us that the club will only sign under the perfect conditions or if the squad necessitates another addition maybe due to injury.

Gooners will feel the Gunners aren’t learning from our injury struggles this campaign, Just like in the summer where we failed to add proper depth to the forward line and in midfield. The injuries to some key members of the squad and Ødegaard particularly, have been Detrimental to our chances of winning the title this season. With that said, I think no one will expect the January window to be the easiest to navigate and we might still see some additions given the report did not totally dismiss our chances of signing anybody.

BENJAMIN KENNETH

