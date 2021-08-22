Arsenal fans told to give Ramsdale time to help them become a top club again

Arsenal has just completed the signing of Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United with the Englishman expected to become a challenger for the number one spot.

The future of Bernd Leno is currently in doubt and it remains unclear if he would be offered a new deal or if he would even sign one if offered.

If the German leaves, Ramsdale is expected to become Arsenal’s goalkeeper well into the future.

The 23-year-old joins them as one of the best young Englishmen around now, but he has already suffered three relegations in his career, two from the Premier League.

He was relegated with Bournemouth at the end of the 2019/2020 season and Sheffield United at the end of last season.

Not every Arsenal fan is impressed by their club signing him, understandably considering this history.

Sun Sports’ Thomas Blow has now urged them to forget his relegation history and give the youngster the chance to prove his worth and take the club back to the top.

He writes in his column on the website: “Dozens of fans have slammed the reported £24million transfer – but the former England youth international can be a success at the Emirates.

“It’s obvious why there’s been a negative reaction to the move: Ramsdale’s left a relegated club for one dominated by apathy, dismay and division.

“The youngster comes with a big price tag and THREErelegations on his CV with Chesterfield, Bournemouth and the Blades – despite being just 23.

“But Gunners fans shouldn’t be worried by these bleak stats – and should instead give Ramsdale the opportunity to show his obvious quality.”