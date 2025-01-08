Arsenal fans turn on Arteta after Carabao Cup ball comment

Arsenal fans are growing increasingly frustrated with Mikel Arteta following his bizarre excuse for their 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg defeat to Newcastle United at the Emirates last night.

The Gunners’ manager, already under scrutiny this season, has once again found himself at the centre of criticism as fans struggle to identify tangible progress in his team’s performances. Arsenal entered this season with high hopes, particularly in the domestic cup competitions, where they viewed the Carabao Cup as a realistic opportunity to end their prolonged trophy drought.

Reaching the semi-final was seen as a promising step forward, and avoiding Liverpool in the draw seemed to offer a favourable path to the final. However, those aspirations took a major hit after Newcastle delivered a commanding performance in North London, exposing Arsenal’s weaknesses when it mattered most.

The Gunners were outplayed in key moments, with Newcastle looking far more composed and clinical. While there remains a second leg at St. James’ Park, Arsenal’s confidence appears to be at an all-time low.

Adding insult to injury, Arteta’s post-match comments have done little to ease the fans’ discontent. The Spaniard inexplicably chose to blame the match ball, suggesting it was a factor in Arsenal’s defeat. He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

“We also kicked a lot of balls over the bar, and it’s tricky that these balls fly a lot, so there are details that we can do better.”

Pressed further on the matter, he elaborated:

“No, it’s just different. It’s very different to the Premier League ball, and you have to adapt to that. It flies differently… when you touch it, the grip is very different as well, so you have to adapt to that.”

Unsurprisingly, these comments have sparked a wave of backlash from the Arsenal faithful. According to Football Insider, many fans were embarrassed by Arteta’s remarks, with some even calling for his immediate dismissal. For them, blaming the ball – which was used by both teams under the same conditions – reflects poorly on Arteta’s ability to take accountability for the team’s shortcomings.

One fan on social media branded the excuse as “pathetic,” while others questioned the manager’s leadership and tactical approach. The mood is grim, with many supporters doubting the team’s ability to overturn the deficit in the second leg unless drastic improvements are made.

This defeat has amplified broader concerns about Arteta’s tenure. Despite sporadic signs of progress, Arsenal’s inconsistency and lack of identity in critical moments continue to frustrate fans. A trophy this season could have provided validation for Arteta’s project, but the Carabao Cup now hangs in the balance, and their league campaign is not meeting expectations either.