Arsenal fans turn on one player after their draw at Fulham

Arsenal fans were quick to direct blame at Jakub Kiwior following the team’s 1-1 draw against Fulham, a result that saw the Gunners miss an opportunity to close the gap on Liverpool in the Premier League title race. While the entire team struggled to break down Fulham, Kiwior came under particular scrutiny for his role in allowing Raul Jimenez to score the opener for the visitors.

Kiwior, who stepped into the lineup due to injuries to key defenders, was given a rare start by Mikel Arteta. The Polish international had impressed in the latter stages of last season, showing promise as a reliable option in defence. However, his limited appearances this season reflect his position at the bottom of the club’s defensive hierarchy, and his lack of game time was evident against Fulham.

In the critical moment leading to Jimenez’s goal, Kiwior failed to decisively stop the Mexican forward, allowing Fulham to capitalise on a defensive lapse. The goal placed Arsenal in an early deficit and set the tone for a frustrating afternoon. According to Football Insider, many Arsenal supporters took to social media to express their disappointment, suggesting that Kiwior’s error was a decisive factor in the team’s inability to secure all three points.

Despite the criticism, Kiwior also had moments of competence in the match, demonstrating why Arteta continues to trust him as a squad option. Isolating one player for blame, however, oversimplifies the broader issues Arsenal faced in the game. The Gunners failed to convert their dominance into goals and left themselves vulnerable to such fine margins.

Arsenal must focus on improving as a collective rather than singling out individuals. While Kiwior’s error was unfortunate, the team had ample opportunity to recover and assert control over the match. To stay competitive in the title race, consistency and unity will be crucial in overcoming setbacks like these.