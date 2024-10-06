Arsenal fans unimpressed with Sterling’s first Premier League start

While Martinelli has struggled for goals, he remains a constant threat on the left wing for the Gunners, leaving Sterling with big shoes to fill.

The Englishman recognised this rare opportunity to impress but failed to make an impact as Arsenal struggled to break down the Saints in the first half.

Sterling was eventually substituted during the match, with Martinelli coming on to score one of the goals.

According to Football Insider, most Arsenal fans were dissatisfied with Sterling’s contribution while he was on the pitch, with some even labelling him the worst signing of Mikel Arteta’s era.

Supporters had high expectations when they saw his name in the starting XI but felt he showed little to suggest he was ready to make a meaningful impact.