Arsenal fans unimpressed with Sterling’s first Premier League start

Mikel Arteta handed Raheem Sterling his first Premier League start of the season against Southampton, choosing to rest Gabriel Martinelli.
While Martinelli has struggled for goals, he remains a constant threat on the left wing for the Gunners, leaving Sterling with big shoes to fill.
The Englishman recognised this rare opportunity to impress but failed to make an impact as Arsenal struggled to break down the Saints in the first half.
Sterling was eventually substituted during the match, with Martinelli coming on to score one of the goals.
According to Football Insider, most Arsenal fans were dissatisfied with Sterling’s contribution while he was on the pitch, with some even labelling him the worst signing of Mikel Arteta’s era.
Supporters had high expectations when they saw his name in the starting XI but felt he showed little to suggest he was ready to make a meaningful impact.
Sterling may be an experienced Premier League star, but he needs time to get used to our system and our style of play.
The attacker will improve if he keeps getting minutes, and we need to be patient before judging his spell at the club.
Sterling needs time to get used to our system. While I agree with that to a point, get real he’s meant to be a top notch back-up player in the squad.
So, at the very least I expect him to be more of a threat when he has the ball. You don’t need time for that, if your as good a player as the manager say’s that’s the least we as fans can expect.
Anyone else agree out there?.
Yes to a point
Yes, he needs time to adjust- look at Havertz as a prime example. On the face of it I think it was a sensible short term move.
Whilst I think footballers are guilty of bigging up their importance, the manner in which Sterling left Chelsea was bizarre. He has been given a chance and hopefully Arteta can improve what was, at least, a very good player in his prime.
No. I thought Sterling had a decent game; I don’t understand what people expect! Saints played a100% defence in the first half; they opened up in the second half, giving more opportunity to Martinelli & Co. Sterling got the ball into their box plenty of times (like Saka) but the space wasn’t there to create chances.
I didn’t think he would was so bad – a little shocked to hear this tbh. He made good runs, ran at defenders well, put some decent crosses in… I don’t know if it’s because my expectations were different, but I really didn’t think he was so dreadful as is being made out.
Davi,
Take off those rose tinted glasses.
Fans should not forget that sterling was also a product of frustrating Chelsea side like Havertz was before he joined last season…so it’s normal if Sterling needed some time to get adjusted to playing good football with better team.
Can anyone describe how he was so bad? Might help
I thought he played well. Loved the way he’s got a 2nd gear with the ball at his feet. His performance should have been rewarded with a goal, same as Jesus. All starting 11 contributed to tiring out the Southampton players with our high press before the 3 subs came on to inject that extra energy for us to score the two winners. Overall it was a good all round performance from the lads and we are continuing to prove we can win without Odegaard. I think the rose tinted glasses are being worn by the haters who think; if you don’t score equals a bad performance! Sterling was exciting to watch and he will definitely be contributing with goals and assists this season. Come on Arsenal ❤️🤍
“I think the rose tinted glasses are being worn by the haters who think; if you don’t score equals a bad performance! Sterling was exciting to watch and he will definitely be contributing with goals and assists this season”
This is 100% true.
Thank you. Maybe we should remind them Sterling has 123 Premier League goals to his name and currently sits 19th in the list of all time Premier League top goal scorers. Not bad for a winger 😉
AndyE,
That was mostly in his Liverpool and City days.
You can’t live off past glories.
Not sure I get your point as it seems you are implying he only scores when he was playing for better teams. Are we not as good as City or Liverpool or do you think he’s just completely forgotten how to play football whilst at Chelsea?
AJ,
I’m afraid that statement is going to come back and bite you.
Sterling did ok against Southampton. Any fool can see, he isn’t upto speed yet and has to get used to Arsenal. He is looking better, each time he plays. Stupid article, at least give him a chance?????
Some time am amaze by armchair managers criticism of players, The Big German, Magahlase, Partey, Ben White and the list goes on and on.
What did we expect? The former Man City man to score an hat trick on his first start?
Just can’t believe we are all watching the same player, surely the gaffer would have seen things differently
Still very early days for Sterling, of course. He needs game time in order to settle in. However, there’s no guarantee that he will be a success – every transfer/loan is a risk to a certain extent.
At least if things don’t turn out as hoped for, he’ll be off at the end of the season. That’s not the same with, say, Jesus who has also come in for early criticism this season. He’s contracted until summer 2027.