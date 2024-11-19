Arsenal Fans up in arms at change of venue – Is the Carabao more important than the Womens UWCL

Arsenal Women were scheduled to welcome Bayern Munich to Emirates Stadium, on Wednesday 18th December, kick-off 8PM UK, in the return leg of a two-leg fixture in the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage.

Bayern beat our Gunners 5-2 in the away fixture in Munich, in early October. Arsenal need to find a big response to that defeat if they want to go top of their UWCL Group. And the Emirates would have been the place to do that.. indeed, everything was in place for our women to play at N5, even with tickets sold to fans for the event. This game will also be the deciding game to see who finishes at the top our Group!

Unfortunately, Arsenal have taken the decision to move the Women’s Champions League match to Meadow Park, which has a capacity of only 4,500, as the Arsenal men now have a Carabao Cup fixture to play against Crystal Palace..

Our @UWCL match against Bayern Munich will now take place at the Mangata Pay UK Stadium Meadow Park on Wednesday 18th December. Full details on the fixture change can be found here 👇 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) November 18, 2024

Full statement from Arsenal website, reference the change of venue:

We can confirm that our UEFA Women’s Champions League match against Bayern Munich will take place at the Mangata Pay UK Stadium Meadow Park, Borehamwood on Wednesday, December 18 at 8pm.

Supporters who have already purchased a ticket for the Emirates Stadium fixture will automatically receive a full refund and this will be processed back onto their original method of payment within the next 10 working days.

All supporters who purchased a ticket for the original fixture will have a 24-hour priority access window to purchase a new ticket for the match at Meadow Park. This window will open at 2pm on Tuesday, November 26, with tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis (subject to availability).

Fans, understandably, are up in arms about the change of venue with statements such as:

“you lot (Arsenal) have actually disgraced the fans and the club a damn f*****g sham”

“This is an absolute joke on so many levels”

“”one club” yet the carabao somehow more important than the f*****g UWCL.”

“1 step forward, 3 steps back.”

“Still p****d we literally got booted out of the Emirates One Club my ass..”

“absolute joke for a club that prides itself on ‘one club’ mentality”

“Carabao cup over champions league?”

Arsenal Women made it as far as the semi-finals in 2022-23 season, selling out the Emirates stadium when our Gunners faces German giants, Wolfsburg. Surely we shouldn’t be playing something as prestigious as the Champions League at Meadow Park. Not least of all because so many less fans will be able to attend and support?

What are your thoughts Gooners? Is this a massive statement from the club?

Michelle M

