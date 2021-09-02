Arsenal fans urged to ‘have patience’ with signing who will ‘be fantastic’

Jamie Redknapp insists that Ben White will be a ‘fantastic’ signing for Arsenal, but claims that we will need to be patient in the mean time.

The defender arrived from Brighton this summer to become our club-record defensive signing, but after a rocky debut performance against Brentford, the fee has come into question.

Rival fans need little excuse to take aim at us, and they certainly enjoyed revelling that day, and to make it worse, he has been ruled out with Coronavirus since, and been unable to set the record straight.

Jamie Redknapp insists that there is nothing to worry about on the clubs investment however, but does warn that we should be patient as he isn’t a ‘leading centre-back’, but claims that he will be ‘fantastic’.

“He can’t save Arsenal on his own, and Arsenal fans need to have patience with this guy he’s not necessarily a leading centre-back. Redknapp told Sky Sports live on Deadline Day(via HITC).

“He plays alongside someone who will go and head the ball and he’ll sweep up alongside him. Be patient with him, he’s going to be fantastic. The pressure at Arsenal is huge right now, and he’s one for the long-term, because the pressure at Arsenal is huge right now.”

While we have already seen the talent and potential that White possesses, our problem is that we need players now. Our team needs to get back into those European spots this season, not somewhere down the line. We need players who are ready-mate to set the Premier League alight, and if we’re able to spend £50 Million on a player, they need to be improving the team for the now, as well as potentially down the line.

Do you believe that White was signed to improve us in the coming years or was he signed for the here and now?

Patrick